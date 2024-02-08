AFCON: South Africans threaten Nwabali not to return to Chippa United

Some angry South African fans have reportedly threatened Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, after Nigeria eliminated the Bafana Bafana in the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday night.

Nwabali who plays in the South African Premier Soccer League with Chippa United saved two penalties in Nigeria's 4-2 victory against Bafana Bafana to reach the final of the 2023 AFCON

Nwabali has been excellent for Nigeria in the AFCON so far with only two goals conceded in the tournament thus far.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria eliminated South Africa 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the semi-final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Wednesday.

Former Super Eagles international Idah Peterside revealed the threats while speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, stating that some angry fans have warned Nwabali not to return to South Africa after the AFCON tournament.

While speaking on Channels TV this morning February 8, former Super Eagles International footballer, Idah Peterside, said;

‘’“The biggest problem we have had is that we have gotten some messages where people have sent messages to the goalkeeper threatening him. I hear some people are telling him not to come back to South Africa since you didn’t want us to score. We have not heard of any violence. but just threats. They have been threatening him and threatening some people,” Peterside said.

Nwabali has played six matches so far and conceded just two goals against Equatorial Guinea and South Africa.

His heroic performance has helped power the Super Eagles to the final of the tournament they last won in 2013.

The 27-year-old will be aiming to win her fourth AFCON title for Nigeria when they take on hosts Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday, February 11.