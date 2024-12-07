Ademola Lookman's goal sends Atalanta top of Serie A

Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman scored a dramatic late goal to secure Atalanta‘s 2-1 victory over AC Milan on Friday, propelling his team to the top of Serie A, two points clear of Napoli.

Lookman continued his outstanding form by heading in his 10th league goal of the season with just three minutes left at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. The 27-year-old capitalized on Sead Kolasinac’s flick from a corner to seal Atalanta’s ninth consecutive league win, equaling a club record and keeping their dream of a maiden Scudetto alive.

The match had earlier seen Atalanta take a 12th-minute lead through Charles De Ketelaere’s thunderous header, a moment of redemption for the former AC Milan player. However, Álvaro Morata equalized for seventh-placed Milan in the 22nd minute, setting the stage for a tense finish in a charged atmosphere.

Napoli, now trailing Atalanta, will have the chance to reclaim the top spot on Sunday night when they host Lazio. Antonio Conte’s side faces added pressure to overcome the team that recently eliminated them from the Italian Cup.

Atalanta now shifts focus to Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid, where they aim to solidify their case for a direct spot in the last 16 and avenge their European Super Cup loss from August.

As Atalanta’s fairytale season continues, many see them as serious contenders for their first-ever Serie A title, a scenario that seemed improbable for the historically modest club. Few would be surprised if they add another major scalp in Real Madrid next week or lift the Scudetto come May.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

