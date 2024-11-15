Ademola Lookman to battle Messi, Ronaldo for Globe Soccer Awards

Ademola Lookman

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is set to battle it out with football legends Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and other top stars for the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards.

Lookman recently earned recognition as the 14th-best player in the world following the latest Ballon d’Or rankings.

The 27-year-old Nigerian winger has continued his outstanding form from last season into the current campaign, scoring six goals and providing four assists so far.

His consistent performances have earned him a nomination for the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards, recognizing his excellent contributions this season.

Lookman made headlines last season when he scored a hat-trick, leading Atalanta to their first-ever UEFA Europa League title with a victory over Bayer Leverkusen at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium in May. His sensational form continues this season, with 17 goals and 11 assists, the highest goal involvement in Serie A so far.

In addition to his club success, Lookman has been equally impressive for the Nigerian national team, scoring six goals, including three crucial strikes at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that propelled the Super Eagles to the final.

Now nominated for the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards thanks to his standout performances for both Atalanta and Nigeria, Lookman will face stiff competition from global superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and a host of other elite forwards.

Rising talents like Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané, and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka are also in the running.

The highly anticipated Globe Soccer Awards ceremony will take place on December 27th in Dubai, where Lookman will be hoping to clinch the award while also eyeing the CAF Men’s Player of the Year honour.

His prolific year saw him net three goals in seven appearances for Nigeria at the 2023 AFCON and a historic hat-trick for Atalanta in their Europa League triumph.

With such impressive achievements, the former Leicester City and Everton star is poised to make a strong bid for recognition among football’s elite.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share