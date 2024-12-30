Ademola Lookman: From London to African Football King

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has etched his name in African football history by winning the 2024 CAF African Player of the Year award. This prestigious accolade, presented during a glittering ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco, celebrates Lookman’s exceptional performances for Atalanta and the Nigerian national team in 2024.

His hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final and vital contributions to Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign highlight his rapid ascent in the football world.

Born on October 20, 1997, in Wandsworth, London, to Nigerian parents, Lookman grew up in a culturally vibrant household that fostered his deep connection to his Nigerian heritage. This influence has played a significant role in shaping both his identity and career trajectory.

Before his rise to football stardom, Lookman excelled academically at St. Thomas the Apostle College in Peckham, achieving an outstanding three A*s and five As in his GCSEs. Balancing education with his passion for football, he demonstrated early on his ability to thrive in diverse challenges.

Lookman’s football journey began on the community pitches of Peckham, south-east London. At just 11 years old, he joined Waterloo FC’s youth academy, where he spent five formative years honing his skills. His talent and determination earned him a place in Charlton Athletic’s academy in 2013, marking the start of his professional journey.

In November 2015, Lookman made his senior debut for Charlton Athletic and, a month later, scored his first professional goal against Brighton & Hove Albion. His standout performances quickly established him as a rising star in English football.

In January 2017, Premier League side Everton secured Lookman’s services for £11 million. He made a sensational debut, scoring the winning goal against Manchester City. However, regular starting opportunities at Goodison Park proved elusive, leading to a search for consistent playing time elsewhere.

Lookman’s career took him to Germany, where he joined RB Leipzig permanently in 2019 after an impressive loan spell. Though his time in the Bundesliga had its ups and downs, he left a mark with key moments, including a debut goal against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Loan spells at Fulham and Leicester City followed, demonstrating his resilience despite inconsistent form.

A turning point came in 2022 when Lookman signed a four-year deal with Atalanta. His debut season was spectacular, featuring standout performances such as braces against Salernitana, Spezia, and Juventus. He finished the 2022-23 campaign with 15 goals, earning Atalanta’s Player of the Season award.

On May 22, 2024, Lookman delivered a historic performance in the UEFA Europa League final, scoring a hat-trick to secure Atalanta’s 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. This triumph marked Atalanta’s first European title and only their second major trophy in over six decades.

Lookman’s international career began with England’s youth teams, including their victorious 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup squad. In 2020, he pledged his allegiance to Nigeria, making his Super Eagles debut in 2022 and playing a pivotal role in their journey to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

His stunning display in the Europa League final earned Lookman a perfect 10/10 rating from L’Équipe. This rare honour places him alongside football legends such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Erling Haaland, underscoring his extraordinary impact on the game.

Ademola Lookman’s journey from the humble pitches of Peckham to the summit of African football is a testament to his exceptional talent, perseverance, and dedication. As the 2024 African Player of the Year, he continues to inspire a new generation of footballers across the continent and beyond.

