AC Milan and Juventus considering January move for Rashford

AC Milan considering January move for Rashford

Manchester United forwards Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee are attracting interest from Serie A clubs, with AC Milan and Juventus exploring potential moves for the players.

AC Milan are reportedly deliberating internally about pursuing Rashford, with discussions expected to progress this week. However, the Italian club’s financial constraints mean they could only secure the 27-year-old England international on loan, requiring United to cover a significant portion of his wages.

Rashford’s high salary remains a major hurdle for Milan, as they join a growing list of clubs monitoring the forward. Despite the interest, Manchester United have yet to receive an official offer for Rashford.

United manager Ruben Amorim has emphasized that Rashford’s future depends on his ability to reestablish himself in the first team. “It’s up to Marcus to force his way back into the reckoning,” Amorim said.

For United, retaining Rashford and seeing him regain form would be the ideal scenario, boosting his potential transfer value for a summer move. However, the club might also consider a loan arrangement despite its drawbacks, pointing to the positive impact a similar move had on Jadon Sancho’s market value last season.

Meanwhile, Juventus have expressed interest in Zirkzee, with manager Thiago Motta eager to reunite with the forward, having previously coached him at Bologna. Unlike Rashford, however, United are unlikely to entertain a loan deal for Zirkzee.

The 22-year-old Dutch forward has been a regular presence in Amorim’s matchday squads, and the coach has voiced his desire to retain him: “I want to keep Josh because he gives everything. He’s trying in training, but we don’t know— the window is open. We will see what happens.”

