2026 World Cup Qualifier: Stranded Super Eagles players arrive Uyo

Super Eagles camp came alive on Wednesday as five players who were initially stranded on Monday in two different parts of the country due to the nationwide strike embarked by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) arrived Uyo on Tuesday.

The players include; Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka and Paul Onuachu landed at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo just after noon aboard a private jet arranged by the Nigeria Football Federation, and were driven to the team Ibom Hotel and Resorts to meet up with teammates in time for lunch.

The arrival brought the tally of players in camp to 20, three days to the Day 3 qualifying battle with the Bafana Bafana at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in the Akwa Ibom capital.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will on Friday rekindle rivalry with South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match on June 7.

Nigeria defeated South Africa 4-2 after a penalty shootout in the semi-final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake in February.

Three-time African champions Nigeria, who have reached the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup on three occasions, missed out on the last houseparty in Qatar, and after a sluggish start to the qualifiers, need all three points on offer to be in strong contention for the only ticket from Group C as the campaign drags on.

Rwanda are the surprise leader of the pool after two matchdays, on four points, with South Africa on three and Nigeria on two.

The 10-match series will end in October next year, with winners of the nine groups qualifying automatically for the finals in Canada, USA and Mexico.

The best four second-placed teams in all nine groups will contest a CAF Play-off Tournament, with the winner going ahead to contest a FIFA Play-off Tournament for another slot.