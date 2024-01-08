2023 AFCON: Super Eagles lose 2-0 to Guinea in a friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost 2-0 to the Syli National of Guinea in a friendly at the Bani Yas Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The friendly is part of Super Eagles final preparations ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, January 14.

The defeat comes 24 hours after the Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a massive 12-0 win against a local club in Dubai.

Guinea started the game well and scored the first goal in the 14th minute, but the Super Eagles failed to equalise as Moses Simon failed to convert a penalty in the 20th minute after Sadiq Umar was brought down in Guinea’s box.

The second half resumed and Nigeria continued to search for the equaliser, but the Guineans added to Super Eagles’ woos and scored the second goal 26 minutes before full time.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro started the game without Victor Osimhen and first-choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho went behind as early as the 14th minute.

While Peseiro made some changes in attack, midfield, and defence, the Syli Nationals held on for a famous win over the three-time African champions.

The Nigerian team are expected back in the country on Tuesday as Lagos governor Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will host the team in a send-forth dinner party. Thereafter, the Nigerian contingent to the 2023 AFCON will depart Lagos on Wednesday morning to Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles are in Group A alongside the host nations Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea. They begin their quest for a fourth continental title on Sunday, January 14th, 2024 against Equatorial Guinea.

After their opening match against Equatorial Guinea on January 14, the Super Eagles will take on Ivory Coast on January 18, before a final group match against Guinea Bissau on January 22.