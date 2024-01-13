2023 AFCON: Governor Sanwo-Olu thrills Lagosians with 20 viewing centres

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has opened 20 viewing centres across the state ahead of the kick off of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Damilare Orimoloye, the Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Sports, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Orimoloye at a routine ‘Keep Fit Lagos’ programme organised by the Lagos state government said the number of viewing centres was increased to 20 to afford millions of football-loving Lagosisans the opportunity to cheer the Super Eagles to victory during the AFCON matches.

“The idea to increase the AFCON viewing centres across Lagos State is in line with the THEME Plus Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which emphasises social inclusion.

“The idea is that our people will have the opportunity to go out and mingle while watching the AFCON 2023; people will come out to interact with other football fans.

“This project will increase bonding and networking among our people in a more friendly environment.

“We now have five additional centres added to the previous 15 which makes a total of 20 centres across Lagos, which will enhance more proximity so that more people will come out.”

Oluwatoyin Gafaar, the Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, added that the government wants to encourage bonding in a conducive environment.“Last two years, we had 15, but this time around we are making it 20 centres, and we will continue to expand,” Gafaar said.

“Lagos government is ready to provide all the needed support to the people as dictated by Governor Sanwo-Olu. We want to increase the atmosphere of bonding in Lagos State.

“The centres will be opened at 3pm and will remain open until the last match is played. The centres are not for Nigeria’s fixtures alone, but all the matches of AFCON 2023.

“Other incentives include feeding the spectators, drinks, and popcorn, among others. It’s going to be an exciting moment for football fans in Lagos during AFCON 2023.”

This means Lagosians can now watch all 52 AFCON matches free at the designated viewing centres.