2023 AFCON: Sanwo-Olu to host send forth dinner for Super Eagles

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be hosting Super Eagles in a special sent forth dinner on Tuesday night before the team finally departs to Ivory Coast for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) starting this weekend.

Ahead of the dinner, Jose Peseiro’s 25-man squad as well as their officials, will all arrive in Lagos aboard a chartered aircraft on Tuesday evening.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Musa Gusau thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu and his administration for their magnanimity.

“The NFF and the Nigeria Football fraternity are grateful to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his administration for agreeing to host the team at the Send Forth ceremony, “ Gusau said.

“It is an occasion to tell the players how much Nigerians will be supporting them at the Africa Cup of Nations Championship. The Honourable Minister of Sports Development will deliver a message from President Bola Tinubu. We believe that the event, anchored on the Let’s Do It Again theme, will galvanise the team to go for a fourth continental title in Cote d’Ivoire.”

Nigerian contingent to the 2023 AFCON will depart Lagos on Wednesday morning to Abidjan, where the team will compete in Group A against host nations Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau. The delegation will be led by the Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Sharif Rabiu Inuwa.

Governors Douye Diri (Bayelsa State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa State), and Godwin Obaseki (Edo State) will also be part of the event, which will be co-hosted by the Minister of Sports Development Senator John Owan Enoh.

NFF Executive Committee members, representatives of NFF’s corporate partners and sponsors, a few members of NFF Management, Chairman and Board of the Lagos State Football Association, respected football investor Hon. Kunle Soname, former Nigeria captain Dr. Olusegun Odegbami, leading artistes, top celebrities and influencers also to attend.