Xiaomi 12 Series Redefines Flagship Category

Xiaomi today announced the launch of the all-new flagship Xiaomi 12 Series for Nigeria markets.

Designed to empower users around the world with a cutting-edge videography studio and entertainment powerhouse, Xiaomi 12 Series delivers impressive advancements in Xiaomi’s AI algorithm, flagship processing power, and an all-round elevated experience.

Capture cinematic shots at any time

Xiaomi 12 Pro enables users to record studio-quality shots no matter the scenario, be it challenging lighting conditions or moving objects. It boasts a pro-grade triple camera array for versatile shooting, starring a massive 50MP main wide-angle camera, with 8K recording capabilities.

Xiaomi 12 Pro stands out with its state-of-the-art triple 50MP array, which features a cutting-edge Sony IMX707 ultra-large main sensor. This sensor is capable of catching large amounts of light and empowers advanced imaging capabilities with faster focus speeds and increased color accuracy.

Beyond impressive hardware, Xiaomi 12 Pro also advance Xiaomi’s proprietary algorithms. These innovations make it easier than ever for users to record every moment the way they want to, even in low-light or moving subjects. Xiaomi 12 ProFocus intelligently, identifies and tracks objects, preventing blurring or out-of-focus shots of moving or veiled subjects. These advancements also include eye and face autofocus capabilities. Ultra Night Video uses Xiaomi’s proprietary algorithms to record video even under extreme low-light, meaning moody, atmospheric shots are clearer than ever. One-click AI Cinema offers numerous creative options for show-stopping video editing, such as Parallel World, Freeze Frame Video, and Magic Zoom modes.

Flagship processing, unprecedented performance and power-efficiency

Flagship experience requires flagship performance. Xiaomi 12 Series features advanced Qualcomm®SnapdragonTM mobile platforms. Xiaomi 12 Pro boasts a Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 processor – Qualcomm’s most advanced mobile platform. Built on a 4nm process, this processor also boosts GPU graphic rendering capabilities by 30% and energy efficiency by 25% when compared to the previous generation1. It comes with UFS 3.1 exceptional loading and data transfer speeds, along with LPDDR5 RAM for memory speeds up to 6,400Mbps.

For optimal product experience, Xiaomi 12 Series packs a high-performing cooling system, bolstered by a super-large vapor chamber and multiple layers of graphite to offer a leading-cooling capability.

All-around elevated entertainment experiences

Xiaomi 12 Series not only lets users capture every moment in exquisite detail, but also allows them to relive those moments in astonishing detail via an exceptional entertainment experience.

Xiaomi 12 Pro offers vivid viewing on an AMOLED Dot Display rated A+ by DisplayMate, and with TrueColor support. For added peace of mind, the display features scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®, and supports Dolby Vision®, industry’s leading imaging technology that brings your content to life with vibrant color and details. Xiaomi 12 Pro also supports HDR 10+. Xiaomi 12 Pro is SGS Eye Care Display Certified, showing care for users’ long-term visual health during marathon sessions.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12 Pro redefines flagship display with incredibly smooth viewing, scrolling, swiping, and sliding. The device’s highly power-efficient 6.73-inch WQHD+ display leverages AdaptiveSync Pro to intelligently adjust dynamic LTPO display between 1Hz and 120Hz based on content.

No cinematic experience is truly complete without pro-grade audio. Xiaomi 12 Series features SOUND BY Harmon Kardon, and creates an immersive audio experience powered by Dolby Atmos®, delivering spatial sound with rich detail, clarity, and realism across all your favorite entertainment. Xiaomi 12 Pro’s quad speakers – in the form of two tweeters and two woofers – deliver clear details and cover an astounding range of sound.

To optimize core user experience further, Xiaomi 12 Series incorporates MIUI 13, released globally earlier this year. The update includes faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life. New features in the upgraded experience include Xiaomi’s proprietary Liquid Storage, Atomized Memory, Focused Algorithms, and Smart Balance.

Next-generation charging

To ensure Xiaomi 12 Series delivers pro-grade cinematic and entertainment experiences all day, the devices deliver next-level charging speed and safety.

Xiaomi 12 Pro features incredibly fast 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge. With a 4,600mAh battery fully charged in just 18 minutesusing Boost mode, Xiaomi 12 Pro delivers next-generation charging capabilities that keep up with user demands2. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12 Pro supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro leverages Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, a smart charging algorithmthat learns and adapts to charging habits, which prolongs battery life.

Flagship capabilities packaged in an iconic design

These portable pocket-sized studios fit comfortably in the palm of your hand thanks to Xiaomi 12 Series’ iconic and user-centered design. Slimmer high-capacity batteries and a narrower ridge gap save precious space within the device. Xiaomi 12 Pro’s 6.73-inch display is encased in a sleek middle frame with sophisticated 3D curves. The device is available in Gray, Purple, and Blue.

YouTube Premium Free of Charge

Xiaomi 12 Series customers will receive up to three months of YouTube Premium free of charge, a move to give users access to the best content ad-free an offline, where available. The benefits include a subscription to YouTube Music Premium where users can get unlimited, ad-free access to more than 80 million official songs plus live performances, covers, and remixes

Market Availability

• Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with12GB+256GB, and will be available at₦499000.

1 Data from 2022 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

2 Data sourced from Xiaomi labs.

3 Product weight and related specifications are theoretical values only. Actual measurements between individual products may vary. All specifications are subject to the actual product.

Xiaomi 12 Series Quick Specs