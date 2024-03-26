Why Nigerian entrepreneurs need to attend the St Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit

The St Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit is an exclusive opportunity for Nigerian high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs) and investors to explore business and investment opportunities around the twin-federation.

‘Connect, Collaborate and Celebrate ’ with St Kitts and Nevis

Taking place from 11 to 15 May at the internationally renowned St Kitts Marriot Resort, Nigerian entrepreneurs and businesspeople will discover a wealth of economic opportunities, which includes connecting with economic citizens and international business leaders, in the scenic beauty of the twin-federation, renowned for its pristine beaches and breathtaking landscapes.

This exceptional Summit is a unique experience for Nigerian investors to connect with industry leaders, participate in interactive workshops, dynamic networking sessions, and Caribbean cultural displays. This Summit is for experienced Nigerian investors, innovative entrepreneurs, talented artists and for those with St Kitts and Nevis citizenship.

Why St Kitts and Nevis?

The twin-federation is strategically located in the Lesser Antilles region in the Caribbean, the country is politically stable and has a steadily growing economy.

Nigerian investors can become economic citizens with unparalleled opportunities for their families through the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, and collaborate with existing economic citizens as they venture to the Summit.

The CBI Programme secures a future for Nigerian HNWIs and their families, with access to quality healthcare and education institutions, including enhanced global mobility. Furthermore, Nigerian investors can unlock a world of possibilities and embark on a journey towards prosperity in the heart of the Caribbean.

Secure your tickets to explore St Kitts and Nevis culture and tourism, as each day has an opportunity to create unforgettable memories and discover the twin islands’ natural wonders. Such as the cultural presentation and entertainment, St Kitts Scenic Railway, Frigate Bay, exciting leisure activities, the Prime Minister’s Gala Dinner, a day trip to Nevis, the Brimstone Hill Tour, and a mesmerising sunset cruise on a Catamaran.

Secure Limited Summit Tickets

The Summit tickets are limited, please book your Summit tickets here to become part of this once in a lifetime opportunity to connect, collaborate and celebrate, and become an economic citizen of St Kitts and Nevis.