Whitecrust Investment Secures CBN’s Approval in Principle for Whitecrust Finance Company Limited.

Whitecrust Investment, a leading financial services provider in Nigeria, is pleased to announce that it has received approval in principle from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for Whitecrust Finance Company Limited. This significant milestone will enable the company to expand its offerings and serve its customers more effectively, further solidifying its position as a leader in the Nigerian financial landscape.

“We are thrilled to receive this approval in principle, which marks a major step forward in our journey to better serve our customers and contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy,” said Kingsley Eremionkhale, CEO of Whitecrust Investment. “This license will enable us to offer a wider range of financial products and services, including SMEs financing, commercial lending, and wealth management solutions.”

With a loan portfolio that crossed nearly a billion Naira in 2023 and a demonstrated commitment to delivering strong returns to its stakeholders and investors, while operating with a Moneylenders license. Whitecrust Investment has established itself as a reliable and innovative force in the Nigerian financial landscape.

“We are proud of the value we have created for our stakeholders and investors who have placed their trust in us,” said Tunji Iyanda, Chairman of Whitecrust Investment. “We are committed to using this license to further expand our reach and create even more value for all our stakeholders.”

Whitecrust Investment also recognizes the growing importance of technology in the financial sector. The company plans to leverage its new license to develop and offer innovative financial technology (FinTech) solutions, aiming to bridge the existing gap in Nigeria’s FinTech landscape.

“We see a tremendous opportunity to serve the market and provide them with the solutions they need to thrive,” said Ebere Lisa, Head of Innovation and Digital at Whitecrust. “Our focus in 2024 is to develop and launch these solutions, while expanding our reach to small and medium-sized enterprises and continuing to offer exceptional consumer services.”

Whitecrust will share further details about its specific offerings and services once the full license is granted. The company remains committed to keeping its supporters, stakeholders, and customers informed as it embarks on this exciting new chapter.

About Whitecrust Investment

Whitecrust Investment is a leading provider of financial solutions in Nigeria, dedicated to creating value for its stakeholders, customers, and the Nigerian economy at large by offering innovative and accessible financial products and services.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: [email protected] or call 07026198185