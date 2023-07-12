We facilitate business expansion, HR management across Africa”, Seyi Babatunde, CEO HRLeverage

Founded in 2014 by Seyi Babatunde, HRLeverage is a leading HR outsourcing and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that specializes in helping companies manage their staff members and statutory compliance across Africa. With a strong focus on enabling start-ups and businesses to focus on their core operations without the burden of HR and compliance challenges, HRLeverage has become a trusted partner for organizations navigating the complexities of doing business in Africa.

HRLeverage recognizes that statutory and compliance issues can often hinder intra-African trade. To address this, the company assists businesses in expanding across African markets by providing comprehensive business process outsourcing, PEO, payroll management, talent acquisition and recruitment, expatriate and immigration management, HR advisory services, HR technology solutions, and statutory compliance management.

“We understand the roadblocks that companies face when expanding across Africa, particularly in relation to talent and compliance,” said CEO Seyi Babatunde. “Our goal is to provide tailored outsourcing solutions that allow businesses to seamlessly manage their HR processes and ensure compliance with local regulations. By partnering with HRLeverage, organizations can focus on their core operations while we take care of their HR, payroll , vendor management, and compliance needs.”

HRLeverage’s extensive range of outsourcing services includes PEO and staff outsourcing, talent acquisition and recruitment, expatriate and immigration management, HR support for SMEs, HR advisory services, HR technology solutions, and statutory and compliance management. By outsourcing these functions, SMEs can effectively manage their HR processes, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance with local labour laws, allowing them to concentrate on their core business objectives as they expand and scale in business.

One of the key advantages of partnering with HRLeverage is the cost savings and flexibility it offers. For instance, instead of hiring a senior HR executive in-house, businesses can outsource their HR department to HRLeverage. This enables companies to save on salaries, pensions, and health benefits, while still receiving professional HR support.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, HRLeverage successfully assisted one of the world’s largest multinational companies in penetrating multiple African countries without the need for physical entities or visible offices. HRLeverage ensured all statutory and compliance requirements were met, allowing the multinational company to expand its operations efficiently and compliantly.

What sets HRLeverage apart from other HR outsourcing companies in Africa is its pan-African presence with a vast network of physical offices across the continent. Additionally, HRLeverage boasts a diverse and inclusive workforce, a multidisciplinary staff and leverages technology to enhance its expansion and operational strategies.

“We understand that each client has unique needs and cultural inclinations,” added Babatunde. “To meet these requirements, we customize our services to align with their business objectives. We continuously invest in learning and retraining our workforce, ensuring that our team is equipped with the latest HR trends and regulations across various African countries.”

HRLeverage’s commitment to maintaining high standards of HR management and outsourcing is reflected in its adherence to relevant government regulations, securing licenses, and ensuring compliant tax and social benefit payments. The company’s dedication to continuous learning and involvement in global associations further strengthens its ability to remain updated on the latest HR trends and regulations.

With HRLeverage, doing business in Africa is seamless because you truly have a partner that knows the continent .

