Wakanow Partners with Moroccan National Tourist Office to Unlock Immersive Travel Experiences in Morocco

Rabat, Morocco – [February 15, 2024] – In a move that redefines the essence of travel, Wakanow, Africa’s leading travel technology company, today, announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Moroccan National Tourist Office (MNTO). This collaboration aims to transform travel to Morocco, showcasing the nation’s vibrant culture, rich history, and breathtaking landscapes to travellers across the African continent.

Wakanow’s commitment to cra ing unforgettable travel experiences aligns seamlessly with the MNTO’s vision of establishing Morocco as a top African destination. This partnership will unlock new possibilities for travellers, going beyond conventional offerings to highlight:

● Immersive Cultural Exploration: Delve into the heart of Morocco’s ancient cities, bustling medinas, and traditional souks.

● Culinary Adventures: Savor the tantalizing flavours of Moroccan cuisine, from fragrant tagines to sweet pastries.

● Outdoor Wonders: Trek through the Atlas Mountains, relax on pristine beaches, or venture into the vast Sahara Desert.

● Sports and Entertainment: Witness the excitement of world-class sporting events and vibrant cultural festivals.

Bayo Adedeji, Group Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Our partnership with MNTO is more than just a business alliance; it’s a shared vision to bring the rich essence of Moroccan culture and experiences closer to our customers. We are on a mission to expand our offerings beyond the usual, ensuring every journey with us becomes a story worth telling.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Wakanow’s commitment to curating distinctive travel experiences that resonate with the spirit of adventure and cultural curiosity. By aligning with MNTO, Wakanow is set to introduce an array of specially cra ed travel packages that highlight the beauty, heritage, and vibrant culture of Morocco.

Adel El Fakir, Director General of MNTO, emphasized the synergy between the two organizations, “Our collaboration with Wakanow is a testament to our shared dedication to showcasing Morocco’s diverse cultural landscape to the African continent and beyond. We are thrilled to work alongside a partner who values the transformative power of travel and cultural exchange as much as we do.”

The partnership is poised to kick off with a series of initiatives aimed at bringing the magic of

Morocco to life for travellers. From the bustling markets of Marrakech to the serene landscapes of the Atlas Mountains, Wakanow customers can expect a suite of travel options that go beyond the conventional, offering a deeper connection to the places they visit.

As Wakanow continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the travel industry, this partnership with MNTO reinforces its dedication to enriching the travel experience with cultural depth, authenticity, and innovation. Travellers can look forward to exploring Morocco in a way that celebrates its heritage, landscapes, and the warmth of its people, making every journey an unforgettable chapter in their travel diaries.