Veuve Clicquot is Calling on All the Bold and Audacious Businesswomen

Enter the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards!

The Bold Woman Award honours those who dare to be bold, challenging the norm with creativity and determination, just like the audacious Madame Clicquot who revolutionised the wines & spirit industry. The call for nominations is now open for the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award, the prestigious global awards program dedicated to celebrating exceptional female business leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

This is the first and longest-running international award of its kind and Nigerian female business leaders and entrepreneurs looking to elevate their businesses and join a community of like-minded trailblazers are invited to enter from 25th June via https://www.boldopendatabase.com/en/bold-woman-award.

Since 1972, Bold by Veuve Clicquot has been developing tools and programs to better understand, empower and make female entrepreneurs visible. One initiative that sets out to amplify the Bold Programme and fosters global female networking is Veuve Clicquot’s Bold Open Database, a collaborative database catalysing social and economic development. Nigerian women seeking to connect with fellow female entrepreneurs across the globe are invited to register at www.boldopendatabase.com.

Veuve Clicquot’s 2023 Barometer study results reveal that 89% of Nigerian women are entrepreneurs which is 5% more than men, and despite the challenges of inflation, nearly two-thirds of female entrepreneurs have been able to create new opportunities for their businesses during the economic downturn indicating the resilience and drive the country’s women have to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. The data for the 2023 Bold by Veuve Clicquot Barometer was collated from over 49,000 women and men surveyed in 25 countries, contributing to a powerful overview of female entrepreneurship globally.

Award Categories:

The Bold Woman Award

For founders or CEOs of businesses established for more than three years.

Candidates must demonstrate significant transformation and evolution in their field.

They should have supported the growth of entrepreneurship for at least two years while maintaining an ethical business approach.

The Bold Future Award

For founders or CEOs of businesses established for less than three years.

Candidates must have made a significant contribution to their company’s success, instilling a strong sense of entrepreneurship. They should have brought about tangible transformation in their market, driving ethical change within the business.

Important Dates:

Nominations Open: June 25th, 2024

Nominations Close: July 21st, 2024

Finalists in each category will be selected by an esteemed jury and invited to the prestigious Bold by Veuve Clicquot gala ceremony in September 2024, where the winners will be announced.

Be Audacious. Be Impactful. Be Bold.

About the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award

In 1805, Madame Clicquot took the reins of the House after the death of her husband, at a time when women did not have the right to work or even hold a bank account. Over the years, she revolutionised the sector. To mark its 200th anniversary, Veuve Clicquot decided to pay tribute to this great, daring woman, and in 1972 created the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award (Bold Woman Award), followed by the Clémentine Award (Bold Future Award) in 2014. For more than 50 years, the House has honoured and featured women who have built, taken on or developed a business – to date, more than 450 women across 27 countries. In response to society’s evolution since 1972, starting in 2019 the award has been part of an international program: Bold by Veuve Clicquot, a series of initiatives to generate conversations around the world, designed for more impact and inclusiveness.

