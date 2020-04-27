Veritasi Homes recognises 8 outstanding realtors amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic continues to impact commerce negatively across the world and incapacitate the smooth running of several businesses, Veritasi Homes, a dynamic Real Estate firm in Lagos recently recognised the excellent performance of some realtors who have achieved exceptional results, despite the prevailing economic situation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As an organisation committed to providing wealth creation opportunities for individuals and communities within their sphere of influence, recognising these outstanding realtors aligns firmly with Veritasi’s culture and vision.

Responding to the development, Tobi Yusuff, marketing director, Vertasi Homes, affirmed that the eight realtors deserved the spotlight as their concerted efforts had yielded impressive results, beneficial to them and the organisation as well.

“These realtors have portrayed excellence in the discharge of their business, thereby building invaluable trust with clients,” Yusuff said.

Similarly, Nola Adetola, founder & CEO, Veritasi Homes, also expressed his delight at the outstanding performance of the realtors.

“It is commendable that despite the current state of the economy, these realtors continue to brave the odds, finding creative ways to provide value to individuals and businesses looking to buy real estate,” Adetola said.

The eight realtors recognised seem to have one thing in common- their passion for the job and commitment to succeeding. They are:

Sadiq Abiodun Kosoko



Sadiq is a veteran real estate broker vast in real estate advisory, property development, coaching and guiding prospects into making rewarding real estate investments. Committed to fostering good relationships and keeping prospects informed every step of the way, his consistency has earned him a loyal following of delighted clients and a strong referral business. Sadiq approaches work with vibrant energy, unwavering determination, and responsiveness to client demands, owing to these attributes he has made his mark in the country’s real estate sector.

Okubanjo Anuoluwapo Kudirat

Anuoluwapo also known as Barrister Mercy is propelled by her passion for success and love for real estate.

She was inspired to become a realtor out of the need to fend for her family as a single parent. Since joining, she has made a tremendous success in her career and deriving satisfaction from the opportunity to help others gain financial freedom and make rewarding investments in real estate. A serial investor herself, Anuoluwapo approach is to sell the benefits and opportunities for growth every investment represents.

Anthony Nwaugo

Anthony is passionate about personal growth and succeeding in his endeavours. He discovered real estate in his quest for financial freedom and has achieved remarkable success. His approach to successful real estate deals is to build a relationship with the prospect which helps him to understand his client’s needs. He is then able to offer solutions that fit their needs, providing advisory services. Anthony believes that closing a deal is easy when the prospect is drawn in.

Tony Aspire Kolawole

Tony Aspire Kolawole is a value-driven real estate entrepreneur and sales professional with expertise in real estate marketing, commercial real estate, real estate advisory and strategy as well as property development and investment. ‘Aspire’ as friends, clients and followers fondly call him, has built credibility in the Nigerian real estate industry – serving clients in the country and beyond. Tony is an inspiration to hundreds of real estate entrants, stakeholders, investors, and property developers.

Alagbe Oluwafunmilayo Opeyemi

Oluwafunmilayo is an unapologetic enthusiast who approaches every opportunity with contagious positivity. Her method which has proven to be effective time and again is to focus on meeting her clients’ needs and working within the available budget. Beyond finding the property that matches the budget and client requirements, she goes the extra mile to negotiate on her clients’ behalf. For Oluwafunmilayo, building trust is more important than earning a commission.

Damilola Ayomide Ayinde Marshal Esq

For Damilola, confidence and consistency are the keys to succeeding as a realtor. Before venturing into Real Estate, she invested time and resources into understanding the workings of the business, an investment that has proven to be profitable. Consistency in her service delivery approach has proven to be a good way to win clients and keep them for recurring businesses and referrals.

Ijeoma Lulu Ugwuegbulam

Ijeoma recognised the value and wealth embedded in real estate as a young teenager. Venturing into the sector much later in life, she has come to discover even greater value than she anticipated. Driven by a passion to see people become wealthy and comfortable with profitable Real Estate Investments, Ijeoma approaches every opportunity with zeal, presenting facts and benefits to potential buyers. Ijeoma believes in goal setting and persistence.

Chibuike Enyim Wogu

Chibuike is fascinated by the opportunity to create homes for people and lead them to the property of their dreams. He understands the emotional investment and sentimental attachment that come to play in real estate purchases, appreciating the privilege of helping them make these personal decisions. His proven approach to closing real estate deals is to first understand the property and all its intricacies. This positions him to deliver good pitches when clients come for scheduled inspections.

Beyond this recognition, Veritasi Homes remains committed to providing a platform via which realtors across the country can achieve their goals. Veritasi is a real estate company that provides marketing, advisory and developmental service across the entire real estate value chain in Nigeria. With a special interest in property development, Veritasi offers simplified, rewarding, and secure real estate investing. They are committed to creating the right investment options for investors interested in the Nigerian real estate sector.

