Veritasi Homes launches Camberwall Advantage 5; a luxury property built to stand the test of time

Off Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos – Veritasi Homes, a foremost development company in the luxury real estate market, is proud to announce the launch of Camberwall Advantage 5, a landmark property that promises to elevate urban living to new heights. Located along Freedom Way, Lekki, Lagos, Veritasi Homes seeks to present a magnificent luxury residential construct that will provide a seamless and exquisite living experience for its residents.

“At Veritasi Homes, our vision is to create world-class spaces that are not just comfortable but highly functional and of superior quality. Camberwall Advantage 5, the fifth installment in our Camberwall Advantage Series, embodies this vision and takes it to the next level,” said Nola Adetola, CEO of Veritasi Homes. “We’ve thoughtfully designed every aspect of this property to provide residents with an exceptional living experience and best of all, the opportunity to enjoy massive ROI on their investment over time. We think of this project as more than a residential luxury space. To us, it’s a story waiting to be written by its residents. It is a place where memories will be created, experiences shared, and dreams realized.”

Nestled in a prime location, at Lekki Phase 1, Off Freedom Way, Camberwall Advantage 5 offers residents easy access to a wealth of shopping, entertainment, and recreational options. The property’s spacious floor plans, luxurious finishing plan, and range of high-end amenities are a reflection of the developers’ commitment to excellence.

Speaking more about the property, Tobi Yusuff, a Partner at Veritasi Homes said, “Home is where the heart is, and it is our duty as developers to create a space that nurtures that heart. To some people, home is a sanctuary, a place of comfort and relaxation, or just a space to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and recharge. Whatever it might mean to certain individuals, we ensured that this project speaks to these individual needs.” He added further. “We’re excited to offer Camberwall Advantage 5 to the market, and we’re confident that it will quickly become one of the most sought-after properties in the area.”

Comprising apartments and terraces, the Camberwall Advantage 5 possesses enviable features such as ample parking space, an elevator, a swimming pool, a full-sized fitness centre, 24-hour security surveillance, and a personal study in the terraces. These spaces are designed to bring residents together, fostering a sense of community and belonging.

This project is developed by Veritasi Homes, a leading real estate company in the luxury real estate market, with a reputation for delivering exceptional properties that offer residents a unique and unparalleled living experience. With a commitment to quality and attention to detail, Veritasi Homes is dedicated to creating spaces that residents can call home for years to come.