Velox Real Estate & Investment Limited holds second edition of the largest realtors conference in South South, Nigeria, launches a proptech startup, Landpay

Velox Real Estate & Investment Limited is a leading real estate brand in the city of Port Harcourt. She held the maiden edition of the Port Harcourt Realtors Conference in October 2021. Owing to the massive success, and the aftermath of it, this year’s conference which held on the 22nd of October 2022, was graced with over 1,000 attendees, who graced the event from different cities in South South and South East, Nigeria.

Speakers at the event are: Tade Esan (Tade Cash), MD/CEO WealthIsland Properties Limited; Olisa Umerah, MD/Founder Xymbolic Development Limited; Maple Dappa, Chief Consultant, Mapmond Resources; Rilwan Akeyewale, Former Financial Analyst At KPMG; Caleb Fumnanya, MD/CEO, Hush Homes Ltd; Ivie Omas, CEO, Etionary Properties Limited; Mercy Okeke, a leading real estate consultant; Ikechukwu Okolie, a leading digital marketing consultant.

High performing realtors were also awarded at the event.

The highlight of the event was the launch of a proptech startup, Landpay. According to the Co-Founder and CEO, Nwakanma Chimankpa Akorvueze, Landpay is aimed at giving low income earners access to real estate investment at a low entry point. On the Landpay App, users will be able to:

Save for their next rent and earn interest on their savings.

Save to meet their property acquisition or real estate investment goals, and earn interest on their savings.

Can own equity in various residential and commercial real estate projects, and earn cashflow for life.

Can own stakes in estate development projects and earn shared profits from the projects, once they are sold out.

Can co-lease a property and enjoy high yield rental income.

Enjoy hands free facility management

Zero involvement in sales and development process.

He went further to say that:

“We have reduced the entry barrier. Young people can now invest and own equity and enjoy cashflow for life, on various commercial and residential real estate projects. Aside that, the Landpay App gives you access to save for different purposes, and earn an interest in your savings. The App also allows you to have savings cycle with your friends. We are also working on developing the Landpay Marketplace, that makes liquidation of properties fast and seamless, with the click of a button.

The Landpay App is for everyone. WE OWN IT!”

To download the Landpay App, visit: https://landpay.ng or search on Google Playstore.

To know more about Velox, visit: www.veloxng.com