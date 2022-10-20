Vanguard Pharmacy Limited opens her 8th Super shopping center in Abeokuta

Vanguard Pharmacy Limited, one of the largest and fastest growing Retail Companies within the South-West Region of Nigeria has opened its 8th branch in Asero, Abeokuta to continue in its quest to deliver quality products and services to the people. The company which started operations in 2006 is headquartered in Monatan-Iwo Road, Ibadan, the largest city in West Africa.

The Company was founded by the couple, Pharm. Taofik Odukoya and Mrs Kawthar Odukoya and both are leading the company as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director respectively.

The Company, a leader in retail pharmacy, veterinary, supermarket, and bakery has been adjudged to carry the largest varieties under a single roof with its unique model of business known as the “One Stop Shop” which provides a distinct competitive advantage backed up with a delightful ambience and customer shopping experience.

In fulfilment of the company’s mission “create smart health benefits for people to succeed and thrive” and one of her ambitious goals to be a National and West African retail chain store, the Company has opened another Mega Shopping Centre, the 8th location but the 3rd in Abeokuta, Opposite Muda Lawal Filling Station, along Asero Road, Abeokuta, Ogun State on Saturday, 8th October 2022.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, Vanguard Pharmacy Ltd, an alumnus of the Stanford University Seed Program, Taofik, as popularly called said the company is following the transformation and scaling plan as set by the board and management of the company in increasing the footprint of the indigenous brand.

He further added, in his words “He is a firm believer in the fact that it is Nigerians that will make Nigeria of our dreams. As Vanguard Pharmacy, ours is a story of motivation, commitment & dedication. He however made an appeal to the youths out there that with hard work & prayers, the sky is only the starting point.

In the same vein, Mrs Kawthar Odukoya, the Co-Founder and Executive Director, Vanguard Pharmacy Ltd, a Lagos Business School Alumni & Stanford Seed Class 2020 set, says she is elated that the Vanguard Pharmacy Brand is surely living up to the expectation of the Founders.

She however expressed gratitude to Almighty God that made it possible, the entire management and staff for their contributions, key partners for their unflinching support, customers for their continuous patronage as well as family and friends for their prayers. She added that Vanguard Pharmacy Limited will remain committed to its mission to “create smart health benefits for people to succeed and thrive”.

In his contribution, Mr Blessing Ojo-Thomas, Human Resource Manager, at Vanguard Pharmacy, noted that the company remains highly positioned for delivering its objectives of putting the customers first & delivering values to the customers by delivering excellent customer excellence through the training & development of her people.

In addition, Vanguard Pharmacy remains poised in delivering quality products & services to its customers within & outside the Country and we are excited to deliver value to our customers, added Pharm Imran Abdullamid, the Regional Manager.

Extending our mission to create smart health benefits for people to succeed and thrive to the good citizens of Asero, Abeokuta and its environs is a great feat for us and we’re excited about it. Delighting our customers is a thing we love to do and will always do said the Head of Finance, Miss Adeniji Olajumoke.

The Head of Pharmacy Business, Pharmacist Adedoyin Osho also said that Vanguard Pharmacy, Asero Branch, Abeokuta is another giant step towards the actualization of the company’s transformation plan! The determination to “create smart health benefits for people to succeed and thrive” is our driving force she says. Asero environment, Abeokutacustomers are welcome to enjoy our one-stop-shop offering. We appreciate all our partners for making this a huge success.

Some dignitaries present at the opening of the new branch include His Royal Majesty, Oba Rufai Adeleke Odumesi, the Lemo of Ode Lemo, Ogun State; Olori (Alh) Folasade Odumesi, wife of Kabiyesi; Pharm. Olumide Ogungbe, vice-chairman, PSN, Ogun State; Pharm. Olufemi Fafiolu, retired director of Pharmaceutical Services, Ogun State; Pharm. (Chief) Hamidu Oluyedun, retired director, Pharmaceutical Services, Oyo State; Pharm. Dosumu Sulaimon, chairman, AHAPN, Ogun State, among many others.

