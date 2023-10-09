Vacancies in Kelina Hospital

INTRODUCTION

Kelina Hospital is a surgical hospital, specialised in Minimally Invasive Surgery. Kelina was the first hospital in Nigeria to do Laser Lithotripsy for Kidney Stones (PCNL, RIRS, 2011), Laparoscopic radical prostatectomy (2012), Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP, 2018). Kelina does Laparoscopic Surgery in General Surgery, Urology, Gynaecology among others. HoLEP, PCNL, RIRS are the most common surgeries we do each week.

LOCATION

Kelina Hospital is located in Lagos at 7, Ologun Agbaje Street, Victoria Island and Abuja at 3rd Avenue, by 34 Crescent, Gwarinpa. We have vacancies in the following areas:

A. Consultant Family Physician

Location: Kelina Hospital Lagos. To be qualified, candidate must

1. Be resident in Lagos.

2. Be certified as a Family Physician by either the WACP or MCP or both

3. Have keen interest in surgery, for procedures a Family Physician is certified to do.

B. Administrative Secretary /Executive Assistant to the Medical Director (Full time)

Location: Kelina Hospital Lagos. To be eligible, candidate must:

1. Be a lawyer (Minimum LLB)

2. Be resident in Lagos

3. Possess at least 2 years post-NYSC experience.

4. Be highly computer-skilled

C. Research Assistant (Full Time)

Location: Kelina Hospital Abuja or Lagos. To be eligible, candidate must:

1. Be resident in Abuja or Lagos

2. Possess at least 2 years post-NYSC experience.

3. Be highly computer-skilled

4. Have experience in research work.

5. Be able to demonstrate understanding of research tools.

D. Staff Nurse; Hospital Matron/Head of Nursing

Location: Kelina Hospital Lagos. To be qualified, candidate must:

1. Have both RN and RM

2. Have relevant work experience; the Matron must be at least 5 years post-qualification.

3. Be resident in Lagos

E. Accountant

Location: Kelina Hospital Abuja. To be qualified, candidate must

1. Have ICAN certification

2. Possess at least 2 years post-NYSC experience.

3. Be resident in Abuja

HOW TO APPLY: Two options:

1. Visit the career page of our website www.kelinahospital.com/career and fill out the application form OR

2. Send an application letter to jobs@kelinahospital.com and attach the following documents:

• A letter of application for the job

• CV

• Scanned copies of certificates

• Scanned passport-sized photograph of the candidate.

NB: Only applications that follow the above steps, will be considered.

Remuneration: Very competitive, but negotiable.