US based Nigerian-Canadian couple holds America’s largest deliverance conference ‘Dallas Mass Deliverance’

Apostle Bible Davids and Prophetess Rebecca Bible-Davids, US based Nigerian-Canadian renowned ministers of the gospel has set new record as their just concluded Dallas Mass Deliverance conference, marked a historic moment as America’s largest deliverance event.

The duo who lead Bible Davids Ministries and Supernatural Life Center recieved over 10,000 individuals from all walks of life who converged at the Dallas Mas Deliverance conference which was described as “extraordinary gathering of faith, deliverance, miracles, and breakthroughs.”

The conference, held on Saturday June 24th 2023 at the RCCG North America Operations in Greenville, Texas. Many people shared diverse deliverance testimonies, healings, miracles and record breaking breakthroughs.

The couple’s unwavering passion and dedication to spreading the message of God’s supernatural presence and power attracted attendees from across the nation. Joining the powerful lineup of speakers was the esteemed Pastor Greg Locke, whose presence added an extra layer of inspiration to the event.

Pastor Locke’s influential teachings and charismatic delivery captivated the audience, creating an atmosphere saturated with God’s anointing.

The Dallas Mass Deliverance conference showcased a wide array of awe-inspiring moments, leaving a profound impact on all those present.

Thousands of individuals experienced mass deliverance, breaking free from spiritual bondage and finding liberation in their lives. The fervent prayers and collective faith of the participants thundered across the ginormous arena and created an atmosphere of hope and transformation.

Among the notable highlights were the supernatural healings witnessed throughout the event. The sick were touched by the God’s healing power, experiencing miraculous recoveries that defied medical explanation. The atmosphere was charged with a sense of awe as testimonies of physical, emotional, and spiritual restoration resounded throughout the venue.

“I was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease and it made me to go completely deaf in my left ear and now I’m healed! Hallelujah!!,” a participant said while sharing her testimony.

Another participant shared a testimony of how her husband killed himself Jan 30 2023 and this resulted in a Spirit of Depression in her home and body which she didn’t realize it.

She said during the conference, the spirit of depression left her. She also carried a massive spasm in her left hip and experiences back pain periodically. “I am healed now,” she said.

These are few amongst several other testimonies shared.

The conference was not merely a gathering of believers but a celebration of joy and breakthrough. Attendees were filled with a renewed sense of purpose and determination as they embraced the power of faith and received divine guidance for their lives.

The Dallas Mass Deliverance conference truly exemplified the life-changing potential of collective worship and the manifestation of God’s grace.

Looking ahead, Bible Davids Ministries and Supernatural Life Center have announced that the next installment of this extraordinary event is scheduled for September 2023. As anticipation builds for another transformative experience, participants are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for an even greater manifestation of the miraculous.

Bible Davids Ministries is a globally recognized ministry dedicated to empowering individuals through the transformative power of the Gospel. Led by Apostle Bible Davids and Prophetess Rebecca Bible-Davids, their mission is to inspire and equip believers to walk in supernatural breakthroughs, deliverance, and abundant life. www.bibledavids.org

Supernatural Life Center is a vibrant spiritual community committed to creating an atmosphere where individuals encounter God’s presence and experience life-changing encounters. Led by Apostle Bible Davids and Prophetess Rebecca Bible-Davids, the ministry strives to ignite faith, encourage personal growth, and release the supernatural in the lives of believers. www.supernaturalnation.com.