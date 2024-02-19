UK firm unveils merits of remote effective leadership to win.

Caroline Lucas British but Nigerian enthusiast who is a director of the UK renowned leadership development firm has urged Nigerian leaders to utilize strategic benefits of remote effective leadership in a digital world.

Caroline who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja said in the fast-paced world of the glocal operating ecosystem, adaptability is not just an advantage but a necessity.

Lucas said as leaders find themselves at the dawn of a new era defined by remote work and distributed teams, the demand for effective leadership has never been more pressing.

“Acknowledging this seismic shift, TEXEM UK is proud to unveil its seminal programme, “Effective Leadership in a Distributed World: Pioneering Enduring Legacies,” designed to equip leaders with the tools and insights required to thrive in this evolving landscape characterised by the impact of geopolitics, inflation and a dispersed world.

“Commencing with a series of online sessions from March 9th to 23rd, 2024, followed by three immersive face-to-face days in the UK from March 25th to 27th, this hybrid programme offers a comprehensive approach to winning in challenging times.

“What sets this initiative apart is its seamless integration of cutting-edge online learning experiences with hands-on executive development sessions led by esteemed faculty members who are luminaries in both industry and academia who leverage TEXEM’s tested and proven methodology,” she explained.

Lucas said as Nigerian and global leaders embrace the potential of engaging stakeholders in an hybrid format (online and face to face), they must equip themselves with the knowledge and skills necessary to flourish in the new paradigm.

“Through participation in this innovative programme, individuals and organisations alike can position themselves at the vanguard of change, unlocking scarce opportunities and forging enduring legacies that endure the tests of time.

“The journey towards effective leadership in a distributed world commences with a single step—a step that promises to be both transformative and enlightening,” she said.

According to Lucas Oxford-trained Professor Roger Delves, Oscar-award winning Ambassador, Charles Crawford, and Prof. Paul Griffith, first professor of Management and Rt Hon. James Duddridge, MP and former Minister of Africa and to lead a team to launch a rocket to space; are among the programme faculties.

She also listed the

Strategic Benefits of the “Effective Leadership in a Distributed World” Programme.

“Participants will master remote leadership techniques, enabling them to effectively lead diverse stakeholders regardless of geographical location, fostering increased productivity, cohesion and deepening relationships.

“Through the programme’s emphasis on trust-building in virtual spaces, leaders will develop the skills needed to cultivate trust among remote stakeholders, leading to better management of risk, value adding innovation and sustainable competitive advantage.

“By learning strategies to optimize remote productivity and support stakeholders’ interess, organizations can expect to see increased efficiency and satisfaction among their dispersed stakeholders,” Lucas said.

She said participants will refine their communication skills, learning how to effectively convey messages and lead strategically, ultimately driving organizational success through clear and impactful engagement

The TEXEM Director said leaders will learn to lead by influence, inspiring their teams through their actions and demonstrating effective leadership behaviors that contribute to organizational success.

Lucas said the programme will equip participants with the tools to optimise their capacity to make better choices and achieve strategic positioning , enabling them to maximize their impact and drive organizational goals forward.

“Organizations participating in the programme will gain the knowledge and skills needed to pioneer the distributed stakeholder environment, positioning themselves as leaders in adapting to evolving digital and hybrid challenges to win.

“By boosting trust within remote stakeholders, organizations can expect to foster a culture of transparency, collaboration, innovation and accountability, leading to improved performance and profitable growth.

“Organizations that excel in remote leadership will be better positioned to attract and retain top talent, as employees, better forge enduring relationships with other diverse stakeholders and better harness and utilise core competence for prosperity,” she asserted.

Lucas said that through improved remote leadership practices, organizations will enhance their resilience, better equipped to navigate challenges and disruptions in today’s dynamic business environment.

She added that by developing leadership agility and adapting to distributed work models, organizations can achieve enduring success, positioning themselves for sustained growth and competitiveness.

Lucas said that participants will undergo a journey of self-discovery, collaboration, and transformation, experiencing continuous growth and development both personally and professionally.

“By leveraging the strategic benefits of the “Effective Leadership in a Distributed World” programme, organizations and leaders can drive lasting impact and success in an increasingly remote and dynamic business landscape,” she said.