UK firm celebrates Dupe Olusola for being Honored as CEO of the Year 2023

In the dynamic world of corporate leadership, where excellence is often measured by resilience, innovation, and a commitment to continuous learning, Dupe Olusola stands out as a beacon of inspiration. As the esteemed CEO of Transcorp Hotels, her outstanding achievements and unwavering dedication have not only propelled her to the pinnacle of success but have also earned her the prestigious title of CEO of the Year 2023 by LEADERSHIP Awards.

Dupe Olusola’s journey to this remarkable achievement is a testament to her exceptional leadership skills. Taking the helm of Transcorp Hotels during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, she exhibited unparalleled resilience and strategic acumen, steering the company back to profitability. Under her visionary leadership, Transcorp Hotels has become the foremost hospitality brand in Nigeria, achieving a remarkable share price growth of more than 600 per cent over the past year.

For Dupe Olusola, leadership is not just about managing a business; it’s about fostering a culture of innovation, driving growth, and delivering value to stakeholders. Her commitment to excellence is reflected in Transcorp Hotels’ impressive revenue growth of 47 per cent to N31.4 billion in 2022, setting new benchmarks and surpassing pre-COVID performance levels.

The accolades bestowed upon Transcorp Hotels and Dupe Olusola are not just recognitions but celebrations of exceptional leadership and business acumen. From Booking.com’s Traveller Review Award 2023 to the World Luxury Hotel Awards, Dupe Olusola’s leadership has garnered international acclaim. The recent LEADERSHIP Awards’ CEO of the Year 2023 is a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence.

Dupe Olusola’s commitment to lifelong learning is evident in her active participation in the TEXEM programme, “Strategic Leadership in Difficult Times,” held in March 2017. This dedication to continuous improvement has undoubtedly contributed to her success in navigating complex business landscapes.

In addition to her corporate achievements, Dupe Olusola embodies the spirit of a modern woman who has successfully juggled multiple roles. As a passionate mother and wife, she exemplifies that women can excel in both their careers and personal lives. Her ability to maintain a work-life balance serves as an inspiration to women aspiring to reach the pinnacle of their professions without compromising their family life.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Dupe Olusola’s commitment to societal development and empowerment is noteworthy. From founding the non-profit organisation Forty for Good to her advocacy for women in leadership positions, she is a true catalyst for positive change.

In celebrating Dupe Olusola as the CEO of the Year 2023, we honour her remarkable achievements and her visionary leadership that continues to shape the future of Transcorp Hotels and the hospitality industry at large. Dupe Olusola is more than a CEO; she is a trailblazer, an advocate for women’s empowerment, and a symbol of excellence in leadership. Congratulations, Dupe Olusola, on this well-deserved recognition and may your journey inspire countless others to reach new heights. Dr Alim Abubakre, TEXEM’s founder, said, “Dupe Olusola exemplifies strategic leadership at its finest, paving the way for excellence in the hospitality industry. As CEO of the Year 2023, her trailblazing achievements inspire us all to aspire, not give up, and learn to turn challenges into vitamins.

Congratulations, Dupe, on this well-deserved honour! May your impact never fade