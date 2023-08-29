UK firm celebrates Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa: A visionary leader pioneering urban development

In the realm of urban development and housing, there emerges a figure whose dedication, vision, and sheer determination have brought about transformative changes to Nigeria’s landscape. As the resounding news of his appointment reverberates through the nation, it is with great pleasure and admiration that we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa on his appointment as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development by the Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

This appointment not only marks a milestone in his illustrious career but also heralds a new era of progress and innovation in the housing sector. It is also a momentous occasion for Nigeria, and it underscores the administration’s commitment to addressing the critical challenges of housing and urban development in our rapidly evolving nation.

With an impeccable record that spans three decades, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa’s journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and his profound impact on the realms of architecture, real estate, and public service. His journey from an accomplished architect and academic to the former CEO/MD of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, and now as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, showcases his dynamic ability to shape the course of urbanisation in Nigeria.

A Legacy of Achievement:

Architect Dangiwa’s tenure at the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) is a hallmark of his visionary leadership. His mobilisation of an additional N279 billion in contribution to the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme speaks volumes about his dedication to fostering sustainable housing solutions. Taking the helm when only N232 billion had accrued over 25 years, he mobilised an astounding N279 billion in additional contributions, averaging N55.8 billion per annum. This monumental achievement is a clear testament to his strategic acumen and his ability to galvanise resources towards a greater cause.

Architect Dangiwa’s accomplishments extend beyond financial milestones, as he initiated and championed the N40 billion FMBN Cities Project, aiming to revolutionise urban living and enhance community well-being. Furthermore, his advocacy for the ordinary Nigerian led to innovative measures, including developing the Diaspora mortgage loan empowering overseas Nigerians to own homes without fear of exploitation.

Under his guidance, FMBN achieved a record disbursement of N175 billion for affordable housing loans and construction finance. Providing NHF mortgage loans to nearly 6,000 beneficiaries and offering home renovation loans to over 77,000 individuals showcases his commitment to enhancing the lives of Nigerians through accessible and affordable housing solutions. The provision of affordable housing units nationwide has made a significant impact in addressing the housing deficit in the country.

Pioneering Innovation:

Architect Dangiwa’s tenure witnessed historic strides in enhancing the affordability of FMBN housing products for ordinary Nigerians. His efforts to reduce equity requirements for housing loans and develop innovative housing products underline his commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. Notably, his leadership in creating the Diaspora mortgage loan is a testament to his dedication to ensuring that Nigerians abroad have the opportunity to own homes without the risks of exploitation.

Awards and Recognition:

Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa’s accomplishments have been acknowledged and celebrated both nationally and internationally. From being named “Real Estate Personality of the Year” in 2021 to receiving the “Mortgage Banker of the Year” award and Presidential Award for Vocational Service 2021, his accolades are a testament to his unwavering commitment and outstanding contributions to housing and urban development. His awards range from recognition for his transformative impact to his advocacy for empowerment and disability inclusion, showcasing a well-rounded dedication to community welfare.

A Holistic Vision:

Architect Dangiwa’s accomplishments are not solely confined to his professional achievements. His participation in the TEXEM programme, “Leading with Personal Impact During Slow Growth”, which was held between March 4 -5, 2020, speaks volumes about his commitment to personal growth, adaptability, and the pursuit of excellence even during challenging times. During this programme, he demonstrated impressive humility, a commendable commitment to lifelong learning and a remarkable willingness to collaborate with others.

As the new Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa stands at the threshold of yet another chapter in his illustrious journey. His proven track record of leadership, innovation, and dedication positions him as a visionary poised to drive forward Nigeria’s urban development and housing agenda. TEXEM, UK extend her heartiest congratulations to Architect Dangiwa and look forward to witnessing the transformational strides he will bring to this pivotal sector in Nigeria. His appointment represents a promise of a brighter, more sustainable, and inclusive urban future for all Nigerians.

An encouragement to others

Dangiwa’s appointment should serve as a clarion call to TEXEM and its community of executives. First, this appointment is a testament that the organisation is living its values- Insights that inspire and actions that change the world. Secondly, it is a reminder of the impact TEXEM alums can have on the nation and the world when they apply the knowledge and skills they’ve acquired through TEXEM’s programmes. Furthermore, this achievement is not just a personal milestone for Architect Dangiwa. Still, it also represents the calibre of individuals TEXEM nurtures and their transformative impact in their respective fields.

Thus, it’s a personal victory and a collective success story underscoring the importance of continuous learning, networking, and leadership development.

As TEXEM congratulates Ahmed Musa Dangiwa on his well-deserved appointment, we also cease this moment as an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to nurturing present and future strategic leaders. Dangiwa’s journey demonstrates the tangible results that can be achieved when knowledge meets dedication. It is a reminder that TEXEM’s role in shaping leaders transcends its programmes and extends to the broader impact these leaders have on society.

The founder of TEXEM, UK, Dr Alim Abubakre, surmised, “Congratulations, Architect Ahmed Dangiwa, on your well-deserved appointment as a Federal Minister! Your compelling strategic leadership, lofty achievements and journey as an alumnus have brought you here, and we trust you’ll use this role to create a brighter future for society and consolidate your impact. Keep reaching for new heights!”

In conclusion, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa’s appointment as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development is a source of pride not only for him but for TEXEM and the entire nation of Nigeria. It underscores the transformative power of education and the immense potential within each TEXEM alum. Let us celebrate this achievement and look forward to the positive changes and innovative solutions that will emerge under Dangiwa’s leadership. TEXEM takes pride in shaping leaders like Ahmed Musa Dangiwa and trusts this appointment inspires others to aspire to excellence, leadership development and the pursuit of lifelong learning.