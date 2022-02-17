UK expert urges Nigerian organisations to identify business threats opportunities

Director of TEXEM UK, Caroline Lucas, a British but passionate supporter of Africa, has urged Nigerian leaders and organisations to identify threats and opportunities to survive in the present period of uncertainties.

In a TEXEM press release signed by Caroline Lucas, Director of Special Projects, in Abuja, Lucas said more than ever before, deliberate efforts to develop innovation are now very vital for all organisations.

She asserted that contrary to the popular opinion that innovation was only essential for growth, it was also a vaccine against losses from pandemics.

“At this time and even beyond, retooling your organisation to sail through the turbulent times through creative ideas could be a defining approach to outperforming the rivals, achieving profitable growth and succeeding.

Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, fluctuating foreign exchange, forthcoming elections, dwindling government revenue and high inflations offer threats and opportunities for every organisation.

To succeed in these increasingly disruptive times, leaders need to build a culture and capability of agility, innovation and efficiency,” Lucas said.

She disclosed that TEXEM planned to train Nigerian and other global leaders to succeed in such times in its executive development programme on March 23 and March 24.

Lucas said the topic of the programme is “Leading And Building A Culture Of Innovation For Sustainable Success”.

She said that London Business School Prof. Randall Peterson and Oxford University-trained Prof. Roger Delves would be the faculty at the executive development programme.

“This programme aims to help develop leadership agility for innovation and sustainable success.

Its focus is to help the participants develop a clearer understanding of how to successfully drive innovation for sustainable success,” Lucas said.

She explained that by leveraging TEXEM’s tested and proven methodology, participants would learn practical skills actionable insights from the faculty.

Lucas said they would also gain valuable insights from their professional exchange with critical partners and colleagues.

The development programme, organised by TEXEM, is virtual and will be engaging.

The release also quoted testimonials from delegates who had previously attended similar TEXEM programmes.

“It’s a very insightful and worthy programme on Leadership and Executive Management. It has opened my eyes to understanding that you also have to be an effective follower to be an effective leader. I need to surround myself with people better than me and learn from them,” said Hakeem Muriokunola, Head of Service, Lagos State

“It’s the first time I’m doing a programme in Nigeria, and it’s actually very interesting. The first thing I liked about it is the diversity of the participants and the quality of the network. I also like the edgy conversations we had with Christian and Alim. It’s quite thought-provoking,” recalled Effiong Okon, Operations Director, Seplat.

“The programme is an excellent one, it’s a world-class institute, looking at the quality of materials, the quality of the facilitators, I think it’s a world-class programme. It could be anywhere in the world, and it’s a good standard,” said Glory Idehen, Head of E-Training, C.B.N.

Professor Roger Delves explained that given TEXEM’s impressive pedigree of consistently delivering value-adding programmes and the world-renowned faculties such as Randall Peterson of London Business School, who would join me in delivering this programme, it is one that is timely and will help leaders and organisations to succeed. Thus, this programme on Leading And Building A Culture Of Innovation For Sustainable Success scheduled to take place virtually, from 23rd – 24th March 2022, is relevant, critical and promises to add immense value to organisations and leaders.

Also, through this programme, leaders would network and challenge assumptions. Notably, in times of social, economic and political turmoil, it is easy to get so engrossed in the daily struggle to survive that one forgets to take a breath, look around, take the temperature of the wider environment.

Leaders can better focus on the bigger picture, identify opportunities, and inspire actions for profitable growth when one pauses to reflect and examine, which are missed in the rush and worry of the pandemic day. Intelligent executive minds all pausing simultaneously and exploring the same issues together are bound to come up with new thoughts, exciting ideas, refreshing, stimulating initiatives, and enhancing performance. Wouldn’t you want to be in the room when the process of impactful growth begins?’

Regular: £1,150 (908,500 Naira)

20% Discount: £920 (726,800 Naira)

Early Bird Discount plus mark down

Costs £828 (N654,120) for payments made on or before 27th of February.

* Fees are subject to fluctuations in Pounds(£) to Naira(N) Rate

For more information, please visit

https://texem.co.uk/leading-and-building-culture-of-innovation-for-sustainable-success/

and for more enquiries, please call +447425883791 or email exec@texem.co.uk