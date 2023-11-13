Trustcrow Partners with Landmark to become official Escrow Partner for Its 60 Billion Naira Luxury Apartment Project.

Trustcrow, the innovative digital escrow service, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Landmark, one of Nigeria’s foremost real estate developers, to become the official escrow partner for the prestigious Waterview Project. This groundbreaking collaboration is set to redefine luxury real estate transactions in Nigeria and beyond.

Landmark’s Waterview Project, with an estimated value of 60 billion naira, is a beacon of luxury living in the heart of Lagos. This grand development is not just about residences; it’s a lifestyle, and Trustcrow is joining forces with Landmark to ensure that every transaction associated with Waterview embodies trust, efficiency, and security.

Trustcrow’s digital escrow service brings a new level of confidence to real estate transactions. By acting as a neutral third party, Trustcrow holds funds securely in escrow until all terms and conditions of the transaction are met. This helps to eliminate transaction risks, protect the interests of all parties involved, and ensures that deals are completed with utmost transparency and fairness.

Landmark’s Waterview Project, known for its uncompromising quality, sought a partner that could uphold the same standards in financial transactions. Trustcrow’s track record in secure and efficient financial handling made it the ideal choice for Landmark. This partnership is poised to offer a seamless experience for all stakeholders involved, ensuring their investments and interests are safe and protected. while promoting growth and confidence in the luxury real estate sector.

Commenting on this partnership, Joe Orji , MD of Trustcrow, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Landmark on this iconic project. The Waterview Project is not just about luxury; it’s a testament to Landmark’s commitment to excellence. Trustcrow is honored to play a crucial role in ensuring every transaction associated with this project is executed with the highest level of trust, efficiency, and security.”

This partnership represents a significant step forward for Trustcrow and Landmark in their shared commitment to facilitating secure and transparent transactions in the real estate industry. The Waterview Project is set to become a beacon of luxury and a symbol of trust in the Nigerian real estate landscape.

For more information about Trustcrow, visit www.gotrustcrow.com.

About Trustcrow:

Trustcrow is an innovative digital escrow service that revolutionizes real estate transactions. With a mission to bring trust, efficiency, and transparency to the real estate industry, Trustcrow provides a secure platform that holds funds in escrow until all transaction conditions are met, safeguarding the interests of all parties involved.

About Landmark:

Landmark is a leading real estate development company in Nigeria. With a commitment to excellence, Landmark has delivered numerous high-end residential and commercial projects, setting new standards for quality and innovation in the real estate sector.