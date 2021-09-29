Tribitat Real Estate Launches Ambiance Heights

Industry stakeholders flooded Freedom way, Lekki Phase 1, as Tribitat Real Estate, one of the top real estate development companies in Lagos launched its latest luxurious residential development, Ambiance Heights. The launch which took place on the 4th of September, 2021 was a day to remember for the company as it stood out from previous events.

In his opening remarks, Mr Tony Aspire, Managing Director of Tribitat said, “I am happy to have everybody here on this auspicious occasion. This project is in line with our vision of solving the housing deficit challenge in Nigeria and also providing profitable investment opportunities for our investors. Ambiance Heights is a good place to invest in, and we will do all that is necessary to ensure we deliver just as we have promised.”

According to Tribitat’s Executive Director, Mr Emmanuel Abikoye, “Ambiance Heights is located in a perfect place just a minute off the Freedom way. This is a unique selling point that promises massive returns on investment. We want to assure our clients of unique architectural designs, quality construction and finishing.

“Ambiance Heights‘ title is Governor’s Consent, and it has features such as a gym, modern elevators, swimming pool, constant security, light and water supply, and smart home facilities. Currently, a two-bedroom maisonette is going for 70,000,000 NGN, a three bedroom maisonette is going for 80,000,000 NGN, while a four-bedroom penthouse with boys’ quarters is going for 200,000,000 NGN”, he said.

Mr George Olajide, a realtor at the event shared his experience with Tribitat so far, “Tribitat Real Estate is a real estate company that always delivers, and I have no doubt that Ambiance Heights is going to be just as proposed. The location, the features, the quality of the construction materials and so on is a major selling point and makes it a golden investment opportunity for investors to maximize.”

Another realtor at the launch Miss Tosin Obileye also commended Tribitat Real Estate on the new development. “Ambiance Heights is what you would call an income generating property because investors can do a lot with it like short lets, rentals and so on. We just have to give it to Tribitat, they always deliver to their clients and this also makes it easier for us to get investors. They have a track record of excellence with The Ambiance at Abraham Adesanya and I know they would do even better here. And this gives us confidence to approach our clients and to prove to them that their money is working. Today, the company also rewarded its top selling realtors with cars and other gifts. I am excited to be associated with this brand.”

Tribitat real estate limited offers premium commercial and residential real estate development services in Nigeria. The company provides investment opportunities that are accessible, secure and highly profitable for everyone. With Estates in strategic locations, Tribitat ranks among the top real estate development companies in Nigeria.