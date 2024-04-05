Transform your tech experience when you pre-order CAMON 30 Series today with EasyBuy!

Feeling excited about getting your hands on the recently launched CAMON 30, launched April 2nd? Well, here is some excellent news! TECNO has introduced its much-anticipated CAMON 30 series, representing a remarkable advancement in innovation and technology. With TECNO’s exciting partnership with EasyBuy, you can pre-order any CAMON 30 series without worrying about breaking the bank. Plus, rewarding benefits are awaiting you!

From April 2nd to April 12th, 2024, customers can pre-order their CAMON 30 device with EasyBuy and enjoy exclusive benefits. With a down payment of only N50,000, customers can secure their CAMON 30 and receive a fantastic N20,000 discount. You also pay the remaining balance with zero interest over a flexible period, making owning the latest TECNO smartphone more accessible.

This partnership with EasyBuy ensures that customers can access flexible and convenient payment options, allowing them to experience the incredible features of the CAMON 30 series without breaking the bank. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, a multitasking pro, or a vlogger, the CAMON 30 series has something for everyone. Take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to pre-order your CAMON 30 device with EasyBuy and enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits.

Hurry, as the pre-order period is only available until April 12th, 2024. Secure your CAMON 30 device today and experience the future of smartphone technology with TECNO and EasyBuy.

