Transco Africa launches rail service connecting Lagos and Kano, 10th of June 2024

Transco Africa, a pioneering sustainable logistics company, announces the official launch of its inter-modal logistics service connecting Lagos and Kano, Nigeria’s two most populous cities, via rail. The service which was proudly flagged-off last week by His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abubakar Gwarzo, representing the Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali, in Kano. This event signified a new era in trade, investment, commerce, and transportation for the region. The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Engr Fidet Okhira, was also present at the ceremony.

“We are thrilled to launch our direct rail service, connecting Lagos and Kano,” said Mr Christian Egbei, the General Manager at Transco Africa. “This initiative represents more than just a logistical development; it marks a leap in our nation’s ability to connect markets, enhance trade, and foster regional development. The strategic linkage of Kano and Lagos, two of Nigeria’s most vibrant economic hubs, will have far-reaching benefits for businesses, communities, and the country at large.”

The journey began on Monday, May 27th, 2024, when 18 40ft containers were loaded in Lagos and successfully delivered to Dala Dry Port in Kano on Friday, May 30th. This rail service reduced transportation time between Lagos and Kano from an average of 8 days to only 4 days.

This service stands as a testament to Transco Africa’s commitment to facilitating efficient, reliable, and sustainable transportation of goods. This new corridor streamlines the movement of import goods from Apapa and exports from the hinterlands of Nigeria thereby reducing costs, improving delivery times, and enhancing the competitiveness of Nigerian products in the global market.

Moreover, this project underscores Transco Africa’s dedication to creating employment opportunities, stimulating local economies, and promoting socio-economic development. By connecting producers along the Kano – Lagos route with the bustling port of Lagos, this opens up new avenues for trade, fostered innovation, and enabled businesses to thrive.

The resumption of the train service marked not just the commencement of a new transport route, but the dawn of a new era in Nigerian trade and industry. Transco Africa invites businesses along the Lagos and Kano route to embrace the rail service and experience efficient, cost competitive logistics.