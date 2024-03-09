Top Crypto for 2024: BlockDAG Presale Surge Eclipses Injective AI Coin and VeChain in ROI Potential

The crypto market is witnessing a resurgence, and analysts are heralding a new era for many altcoins. Notably, VeChain (VET) is forecasted to reach $1.8 mark by October 2024. Injective AI coin is also looking promising, particularly following the launch of the long-awaited inEVM. Among presale offerings, BlockDAG (BDAG) stands out, promising an astonishing 3233% return on investment for those who get in early.

VeChain Bullish Trajectory

VeChain (VET) has established itself as a formidable player in the blockchain and supply chain management arena. Despite a recent downturn, analysts, such as EGRAG CRYPTO, forecast a promising uptrend, potentially reaching the $1.8 mark by October 2024.

This VeChain bullish outlook is based on VET current positioning within a descending channel, a pattern usually associated with bearish trends. However, surpassing the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.062 would mark a significant bullish indicator for VET.

Injective AI Coin Surges Following inEVM Launch

Injective Protocol has introduced the inEVM, the first Ethereum Virtual Machine rollup “capable of achieving true composability across Cosmos and Solana.”This milestone aligns with the protocol’s vision of creating a network of “Electro Chains” to expand its Layer-2 solutions and improve blockchain interoperability. The launch of inEVM is designed to enable Ethereum developers to create DApps that boost speed, efficiency, and near-zero fees.

The announcement of Injective inEVM likely contributed to a notable 12% rise in INJ price over the past 24 hours.

BlockDAG – Top Crypto for 2024

BlockDAG (BDAG) is pioneering a transformative shift in the crypto-mining sector, emphasising sustainability, cost-efficiency, and accessibility. To this end, they have introduced a series of mining rigs under the name of X-series, successfully selling over 3,200 units thus far. On top of that, BlockDAG provides a cloud mining service and a mobile mining app, enabling users to mine crypto without the need for costly hardware or facing high energy bills.

In terms of investment returns, BlockDAG has already proven lucrative for early investors, with the initial price increasing from $0.001 to $0.0015 between the first and second presale batches. With the listing price set at $0.05, investors looking into BDAG are poised for a staggering ROI potential of approximately 3233% upon its listing on exchanges.

In response to the overwhelming early investor interest and the $3.2 million raised quickly, BlockDAG has announced a $2 million mega giveaway to be won by 50 lucky community members. To participate in the giveaway, follow BlockDAG’s social media channels, submit your wallet address, increase your chances by completing all tasks, and bring friends for additional entries.

Key Takeaways

Analysts are bullish on VeChain, predicting a rise to $1.8 by October 2024. Meanwhile, the Injective Protocol’s introduction of inEVM marks a significant stride towards Injective AI’s vision, leading to substantial surge in Injective AI coin price following the announcement.

Last but not least, BlockDAG’s staggering ROI potential of 3233% positions it as a standout choice for investors aiming to diversify their portfolios with high-growth digital assets.

Invest In BlockDAG Today

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram:https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu