Tomiwa Adesina: A Fashion Journey from Osogbo to Paris

By Abiola AA

In the enchanting world of haute couture, one name shines like the City of Lights – Tomiwa Adesina. From the colorful streets of Osogbo, Nigeria, to the chic runways of Paris, a Nigerian muse is emerging as a trailblazer model for the biggest European fashion houses. Make no mistake, Tomiwa Adesina’s remarkable journey is a consequence of talent, ambition, and the power of relentlessly chasing one’s dreams. Spotted for her allure at 19, and a face that you can’t forget at the Arise Fashion Week, she earned herself a much-deserved coveted spot in the insanely competitive modeling industry.

Leaving her friends, family and a potential nursing degree behind at such a young age could not have been an easy decision, but Tomiwa set her sights on Paris, determined to make a name for herself on the global fashion stage. Today, Tomiwa stands tall as a rising star in the fashion industry, having worked with some of the biggest names in European fashion.

Some of the iconic luxury brands she has worked with include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Zara, Givenchy and Hermes. She has also graced the legendary l’officiel covers, twice. She also had that unforgettable Miu Miu campaign with Bella Hadid. Tomiwa’s portfolio boasts an impressive list of collaborations that showcase her unbelievable range and unique style. She has unarguably brought her own brand of elegance and sophistication to the forefront of the fashion scene.

But Tomiwa’s journey is more than just a series of glamorous campaigns and runway shows. It is a testament to resilience and courage. No dream is too big, no goal too lofty, as long as one is willing to put in the required effort to make it a reality. As she continues to grace the covers of magazines, walk the most prestigious runways, and inspire a new generation of models, she will no doubt inspire new and fresh voices in the Nigerian, and global fashion industry.

As she continues to grace European magazines and runways, Tomiwa embodies not only the Nigerian spirit, but the very sheer essence of passion and determination. Her journey is nothing short of extraordinary, and she’s only just scratching the surface.