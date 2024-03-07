The Youth Sustainable Enterprise Challenge Programme Holding in Lagos

The British Council and Prince’s Trust International, in partnership with Nerdzfactory Company, is proud to announce the launch of the Youth Sustainable Enterprise Challenge Programme in Lagos. This groundbreaking initiative is specifically created to empower young persons aged between 18-35, resident in Lagos with the practical skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to thrive as entrepreneurs and/or be employable in today’s dynamic business landscape.

The Programme commenced in December 2023. However, the onboarding and training of 60 young persons as participants which commenced on the 5th of February 2024, will run till March 2024, encompassing key activities such as business ideation and development sessions, mentoring and coaching, skills development, and the exciting opportunity to pitch for seed funding/grants for their businesses, among other benefits.

Ade Olowojoba, Founding Partner of Nerdzfactory Company, expressed enthusiasm about the program and the impactful partnership the organisation has with The British Council and Prince’s Trust International. He stated, “The Youth Sustainable Enterprise Challenge Programme is more than just a training initiative; it’s a catalyst for change in the lives of young entrepreneurs. Nerdzfactory Company is thrilled to be part of this collaboration, contributing to the development of skills and fostering innovation among the youth in Lagos. The synergy between The British Council, Prince’s Trust International, and Nerdzfactory Company exemplifies the power of partnerships in driving sustainable and positive change in our communities. Together, we are nurturing the next generation of business leaders who will contribute to the economic and social development of Lagos and beyond.”

This programme reflects the commitment of all partners involved to empower and uplift the participants, providing them with the tools they need to build successful and sustainable enterprises. The Youth Sustainable Enterprise Challenge Programme marks a significant step towards fostering entrepreneurship and creating a lasting impact on the future of business in Lagos.

The Youth Sustainable Enterprise Challenge Programme represents a collaborative effort to foster entrepreneurship, drive innovation, and empower the next generation of young business leaders in Lagos.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone No: +2349164638956

Instagram – nerdzfactory_co

LinkedIn – Nerdzfactory Co

X – nerdzfactory_co

Facebook – Nerdzfactory Co

WhatsApp Channel- Nerdzfactory Co