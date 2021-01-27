BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

The payday revolution is here

fidelity bank
Register to attend the launch event and experience Fidelity Pay Yourself

Now you can pay yourself!

Come and experience this USSD based service which allows you to pay yourself as Fidelity Bank will be hosting a live virtual launch to unveil it.

Read Also: Fidelity Bank Hosts National Capacity Building Webinar For SMEs

Register to attend the launch event and experience Fidelity Pay Yourself. See details below

Date: Friday, 29 January, 2021
Time: 10AM
Registration link: https://www.fidelitybank.ng/pay-yourself/

You definitely don’t want to miss it.

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author