The payday revolution is here
Now you can pay yourself!
Come and experience this USSD based service which allows you to pay yourself as Fidelity Bank will be hosting a live virtual launch to unveil it.
Read Also: Fidelity Bank Hosts National Capacity Building Webinar For SMEs
Register to attend the launch event and experience Fidelity Pay Yourself. See details below
Date: Friday, 29 January, 2021
Time: 10AM
Registration link: https://www.fidelitybank.ng/pay-yourself/
You definitely don’t want to miss it.