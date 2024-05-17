The Martell x AMVCA After-Party Was (Unsurprisingly) the Best Place to Be. A celebration of “Reel” audacity

After the award show is the after-party, and what is a celebration without MARTELL!

The 2024 AMVCAs glittered with a double dose of celebration, with both Martell and AMVCA celebrating 10 years of excellence. AMVCA witness a decade of excellence in African film and television, while Martell, the renowned cognac house, marked a decade of presence in Nigeria. And what better way to commemorate these milestones than with an afterparty that pulsed with creative energy.

Martell, a brand synonymous with legacy and bold expression, teamed up with the AMVCAs for the 5th year, solidifying their commitment to nurturing African talent. They weren’t just there to clink glasses, though, Martell upped the ante by sponsoring the prestigious Best Director award, recognizing the visionary minds who shape our cinematic landscape. BB Sasore won best director for his critically acclaimed movie “Breath of Life:

But the night wasn’t just about awards. Martell also took this opportunity to honor 100 exceptional individuals for their contributions to the industry. It was a night that acknowledged the power of collaboration and the enduring spirit of creativity.

Now, let’s get to the real fun – the afterparty! After an amazing award show, came the most thrilling afterparty. The party which was held at the exquisite Eko Hotel & Suites started with the Martell AMVCA After Party E! blue carpet hosted by Stephanie Coker where she engaged awardees and guests on the picturesque set. The venue buzzed with a contagious energy as actors, filmmakers, and industry titans mingled under the Martell banner. Conversations flowed freely, punctuated by bursts of laughter and the clinking of glasses.

Guests were welcomed into the exclusive Martell lounge, a magnificent ambience illuminating the walls of the convention centre which was reminiscent of true celebratory glamour.

The star-studded after-party welcomed the guests such as Ebuka, Stan Nze, Uti Nwachukwu, Efa Iwara, Kunle Remi, Scarlet Gomez, Nonye Udeogu, Jide Kene, Mofe Duncan, Saga Adeolu, Prince Nelson amongst others who showed up in true glamour and fashion, to have a good time.

Described as one of the most exciting moments to look forward to, Martell ushered in the crowd to a rich blend of non-stop music from DJ Consequence & DJ Joenell. The experience was heightened with electrifying performances from the best in the game Manolo, Sulty Fire, Cjay The Violinist, Ypick, DNDMT, and Wande Coal with hit songs; Kpe Paso, Booty Call and Who Born The Magga. Guests enjoyed bespoke signature Martell cocktails as they let their hair down and put their dancing shoes on as they danced the night away until the early hours leaving everyone wanting more…

It is no surprise that Martell was at the forefront of celebrating Africa’s biggest night in the film industry, which is deeply rooted in its vast support for the cinema over the years.

Martell remains globally renowned as the cognac drink for all celebrations, dedicated to delivering iconic, one-of-a-kind experiences and the night was no different as the brand invited everyone to raise a glass to success in true Martell style!

The AMVCA afterparty wasn’t just a party; it was a celebration of 10 Years of ‘Reel’ audacity, legacy, and the enduring power of African creativity. It was a night where Martell, a brand that has always championed those who dare to dream big, perfectly embodied the spirit of the AMVCAs. Here’s to another decade of groundbreaking stories and unforgettable afterparties!

Martell should be enjoyed responsibly by people over 18.

