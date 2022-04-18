The Bright Future of Web 3.0: The 100x potential leading tokens; Decentraland (MANA), Sandbox (SAND) and PacMan-Frog (PAC)

One of the leading characteristics of Web 3.0 is the high emphasis on inclusivity for both creators and institutions. This has led to the use of blockchains like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Fantom (FTM), among others, to enable the launch of many new tokens. There have even been platforms for NFT and game launches.

Among these tokens pushing the Web 3.0 narratives are Decentraland (MANA), Sandbox (SAND), and Pac-Man Frog (PAC), which is pretty new and the first of its kind.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, many transactions went digital, thereby pushing the world to consider other alternatives in the ecosystem. The largest bank in the United States of America, JPMorgan, started by opening a lounge in Decentraland making it the first significant financial institution in a blockchain technology-based virtual world.

This helped to push the number of participants in the chain but was more beneficial to the early participants in the MANA ecosystem, and made crypto participants more interested in newer projects with high potential, like Pac-ManFrog (PAC), that are still in their presale stage.

Also, the explosion in the rise of gaming institutions in the Crypto space has led to a more gamified experience and opportunities in many projects, which a lot don’t achieve. The aim is to reshape virtual and game experience in the simplest way while integrating into the other prominent spheres like NFTs, games, and the crypto marketplace. Pac-ManFrog (PAC) achieves all this with a huge stand on the importance of its community in its growth, and it’s still in the presale stage.

Coins like Illuvium (ILM), Decentraland (MANA), Sandbox (SAND), and Axie Infinity (AXS) were the top-rated performers in gaming and the NFT sphere through 2021. While we consider the long-term prospects in Web 3.0, our sights are set on a more upcoming project that has a huge capacity for growth, and deliverability.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA), which is considered the virtual home for digital assets, has been one of the top performers in 2021, fuelling the Metaverse and NFT craze and transactions.

The current market cap, which is more than $4 billion, has it sitting in the 33rd posting in coin ranking by market capitalisation. The evolution of the platform over time has enabled it to serve as a digital site for buying and selling online assets like digital real estate and accommodate peer-to-peer interactions between users.

This network runs on the Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain, so every transaction is verified on its ecosystem, while the functionality of its architecture is dependent on the layered components of the contracts. MANA blew the cryptocurrency space because the possessor of the coin has the ability to customise their avatars, create scenes and explore the Metaverse with other users.

Despite the low speed of transactions within the Ethereum (ETH) space, Decentraland had managed to rise and continue strengthening its network.

Sandbox (SAND)

Also, on the Ethereum blockchain, SAND is considered to be the currency of gamers, with a more than $500 million cap valuation.

With a comprehensive roadmap and user accessibility, it is known to be very user-friendly and more decentralised than Decentraland (MANA), which prides itself on its DAO. It has soothing visuals and leverages the creativity of its users for an intriguing experience. It also uses both its Sandbox marketplace and OpenSea so that the users can have a wider and better range of choices in virtual land purchases.

In fact, Sandbox (SAND) is an intersection between gaming and Blockchain, which helps both crypto natives and non-natives to create, build and monetise their assets on a secure and highly competitive platform.

Pac-ManFrog (PAC)

Pac-ManFrog is a highly diversified platform on the Solana blockchain. Solana (SOL) is considered to conduct a higher number of transactions per second compared to the transaction on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. This serves as the most viable network for the launch of Pac-ManFrog (PAC), which is still in its first presale stage.

With diverse use cases in GameFi, DeFi, NFTs, and more, Pac-ManFrog (PAC) would prove to be the first marketplace to allow gamers to discover and trade gamified NFTs while validating the primary and secondary NFT market for NFTs within the game.

This will help assert the use case of the Metaverse within the ecosystem while being supported by its decentralised community.

Features of Pac-ManFrog (PAC)

The versatility of Pac-ManFrog (PAC) cannot be fully emphasised, but its exciting features include the following:

● It is built on the Solana blockchain, making every transaction carried out seamless, faster, and with a better user experience.

● The simplicity of the launchpad enables the ability to discover many projects that’ll be available for the user.

● A first of a kind initial NFT offering on its full-stack NFT launchpad and incubator.

● A game incubator that offers individuals and teams alike a wide range of skills and exposure for the actualization and launch of their project.

● The ability for users to constantly update any activity on the blockchain makes them very active participants in the platform’s protocols.

