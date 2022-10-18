Tenece takes over Africa, UAE as Dell Technology presents ‘Multicloud Formation For Enterprise’

On Wednesday, 12th of October 2022, Tenece Professional Services, the leading innovative IT – consulting firm with an outstanding track record is delivering first-class solutions across Africa and UAE, in partnership with Dell Technologies, one of the world’s leading technology companies with extraordinary capabilities from hybrid cloud solutions to high-performance computing hosted CISOs, CIOs, Cyber security/ Storage/ System administrator leaders, and other industry stakeholders to her event “MULTI-CLOUD FORMATION FOR ENTERPRISE”.

We had Windy Adekunle, Senior Systems Engineer, Tosin Amusa, Technology expert, and Abo-El Ezz Mohamed, Senior Services Presales Officer, West & East Africa Dell Technologies, take us on sessions around, Multi-cloud strategy for organizations, Cyber resiliency on and off-premise and Managed detection & response.

It was an exhilarating moment with clients from various industries to pose questions and discuss modules that enable rapid time-to-value and improved performance. Emphasis was also laid on cloud/cyber security challenges some organizations are currently facing, possible solutions to meet the needs, and measures to avoid such cases. We also had exciting gifts for raffle winners.

Tenece CEO Kingsley Eze was significantly represented during the welcome and closing address.