Tecno wins innovative smartphone brand of the year award at the Nigeria tech innovation & telecoms award

Africa’s preferred Mobile brand, TECNO, added another feather to its cap, receiving the “Innovative Smartphone Brand of The Year” Award at the 5th edition of Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecoms Awards (NTITA) 2021.

The event took place on Friday the 19th of November at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, with a host of dignitaries and professionals from several tech and telecoms companies present to witness the recognition of individuals, brands and companies who have contributed immensely to the innovation and growth of the ICT sector in the past one year.

On receiving the award for TECNO, Attai Oguche, Marketing Manager, TECNO Nigeria said “It is a proud win for the TECNO brand because it is validation that the work we put in to deliver the best technology at the best value to Nigerians does not go unnoticed. We keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and setting records for ourselves and the industry as a whole, with the goal to remain a customer-centric brand and giving our users the best mobile experience there is”.

Vincent Uzoegbu, PR Communications and Media Manager, West Africa Region also commented on the award “We are grateful to the organizers of the NTITA event for this award given to us. To be recognized amidst a host of brands that consistently make waves in technological advancements, is a truly humbling experience and this has indeed spurred us to intensify efforts to ensure increased development of technologically advanced devices.”

Dubbed the Oscars of the ICT and Telecom industry, the NTITA awards event has for the past five years, recognized individuals or companies at the helm of important digitization that has kept the ICT industry going and growing stronger.

According to Akin Naphtal, the Convener of the Awards; “The 21st century has brought in several innovations, particularly into the ICT sector. We cannot take away what the ICT sector has done for the world and how it has made the world better. Because of this, every individual or company that has played a role in making tech advancements in Nigeria deserves to be honored”.

In the past few years, TECNO has consistently released best-in-class and innovative devices for every consumer segment, ensuring that users enjoy unique and lasting experiences with their devices. TECNO through its slogan “Stop at Nothing” has pledged to continue to deliver excellence through innovative products that are tailor made to suit the needs of their customers, and ultimately contributing to the advancement of technology and its positive impact on the Nigerian economy.

TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them stylishly designed intelligent products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stop pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, tablets, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 70 emerging markets world-wide. TECNO is also the Official Partner of Manchester City Football Club, Premier League Champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com.