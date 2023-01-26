TECNO partners with Easybuy for Phantom X2 first sales promo

How would you like to own the long-awaited TECNO Phantom x2 device without breaking the bank? TECNO is excited to announce a new partnership with Easybuy, making purchasing the highly-anticipated Phantom X2 device easier than ever.

With Easybuy, customers can take advantage of a convenient payment plan, starting with a down payment of 112,170 NGN and a daily deposit of 1,111 NGN.

In addition to the easy payment plan, customers who purchase the Phantom X2 will also have the chance to receive a complimentary Phantom Razor Toothbrush G-Box or Phantom Draw-bar Box.

That’s not all; customers will also enjoy free 5GB data plus 11GB monthly for 3 months on selected data purchases from MTN, 24 months warranty from TECNO, 100 days broken screen warranty, and free 10GB monthly for 12 months from 9mobile.

The Phantom X2 is packed with cutting-edge features and technology, making it the perfect device for anyone looking to stay connected and productive on the go. With its sleek design, powerful performance, and unbeatable value, the Phantom X2 will surely be a hit with customers of all ages and lifestyles.

So go immediately to your nearest TECNO-authorized store today and take advantage of this incredible offer. With the Phantom X2 and Easybuy, you’ll be able to stay connected, productive, and entertained no matter where you are.