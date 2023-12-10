TECNO announces AFCON sponsorship alongside SPARK 20 unveiling

TECNO, the global leader in technology, has announced a novel partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON). The announcement was made during a captivating media event that brought together major stakeholders, including esteemed media representatives, partners, and juggernauts in the Nigerian football community, including Prince of Monaco Victor Ikpeba. This partnership solidifies TECNO’s commitment to sports, entertainment, and the flourishing state of African football.

TECNO has taken a significant step towards its commitment to Africa by partnering with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). This exciting collaboration aims to showcase the appeal of African football and bring together a global audience. In an event hosted by Sports Influencer Jimi Akinsola, the Managing Director of TECNO, Mr Chidi Okonkwo, said the partnership is to provide a more immersive experience for the African users of TECNO. In his words, “TECNO had recognised the need to be more involved in the growth of football in Africa and no better place to start than to be a sponsor at Africa’s premier football competition.”

The focus for all was geared to TECNO’s deliberate choice to sponsor AFCON, wondering if it perfectly aligns with the company’s overarching objectives. Thompson Ani, BTL Manager for TECNO Nigeria, underscored the significance of this collaboration, as he stated, “Our involvement with CAF for AFCON epitomizes TECNO’s ‘Stop At Nothing’ philosophy, aiming to uplift African football, particularly in Nigeria, and fostering a connection with the continent’s passions and aspirations.”

The excitement was palpable as the conversation flowed, and suddenly, TECNO dropped the news about the SPARK 20 series, a true game-changer in mobile technology. Brace yourself for the SPARK 20 Pro+, a phone boasting a 108MP Ultra Sensing Main Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra Boost Processor, and other impressive features that will leave you breathless. TECNO has once again outdone itself, delivering cutting-edge devices that redefine what’s possible.

But that’s not all. The SPARK 20 and SPARK 20 Pro are equally impressive, with exceptional camera capabilities, powerful processors, and sleek designs that will make you the envy of all your friends. TECNO is committed to enhancing the mobile experience for users, and these phones are a testament to that dedication. Get ready to be blown away!

Another announcement that blew all away was that TECNO will sponsor two journalists to the next AFCON. Benjamin Onwe of Pulse and Justus Adejumoh of Daily Independent are the lucky picks. You can also be like them by buying any SPARK 20 series from any official TECNO store around you.

TECNO’s media parley was a remarkable achievement as it is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to Africa’s growth, technological advancement, and the seamless fusion of sports and innovation. This event has brought together some of the brightest minds in the industry to discuss the future of technology and its impact on Africa. TECNO’s dedication to innovation and progress has been evident throughout the year, and this parley is a shining example of the company’s vision for the future.