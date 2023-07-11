TECNO and VOGUE present the highly anticipated fashion film to capture “Style in Motion” at London fashion week, redefining fashion narratives

TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, in collaboration with VOGUE, the most influential voice of authority in fashion, today proudly unveiled an extraordinary fashion film, ‘Style in Motion’. The film dives into the models’ true lived experience at London Fashion Week, and showcase every emotion boldly through the lens of TECNO CAMON 20 series. With this collaboration, TECNO expects to encourage individuals to embrace their authentic emotions, whether it’s happiness, sadness, or anxiety, and incorporate this into their personal style.

From renowned photographers to aspiring models, the video offers a fresh perspective on the event’s vibrancy and cultural richness. Through this film, the audience is able to witness TECNO’s continuous contribution to fashion and celebrate people’s true emotional expression and illustrate the vibrant world of fashion and lifestyle. To watch the fashion film and embark on this captivating journey, visit https://www.vogue.com/video/watch/style-in-motion-at-london-fashion-week and discover a world where fashion transcends boundaries and becomes a vivid expression of human emotions.

The film breaks free from traditional narratives and brings viewers on an exhilarating journey through the heart of London Fashion Week, delving into the experiences of key players in the fashion industry. TECNO CAMON 20 Series plays a key role as the photography device in the fashion film as it embodies TECNO’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of mobile photography. Thanks to TECNO’s Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology, the CAMON 20 series can seize crisp and vivid images and videos, even in fast-moving scenarios. This groundbreaking feature empowers photographers to effortlessly capturing emotions in motion and freezing those fleeting runway moments, so as to weave captivating visual narratives, elevating the art of storytelling. Launched today, this fashion film invites audiences into a world where fashion becomes an immersive experience of self-expression and boundless creativity. With VOGUE’s unique creative vision and influence, the impact of the collaborative video resonates with audiences on a global scale.

VOGUE expressed their excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the CAMON 20 Series’ ability to transcend traditional boundaries of fashion photography. “Whether it’s capturing on-the-fly memories or captivating expressions of raw emotions, the TECNO CAMON 20 Series edges imagery closer to real life. Whereas traditional cameras have painted broad strokes of fashion week shows, the TECNO CAMON 20 Series has the ability to document detail down to the very emotion on the faces of models, with the power to capture not only external beauty but also the subjects’ inner world.” according to VOGUE.

Through the lens of Aria ShahrokhshahI and the power of the CAMON 20 Series, the collaboration offers a more intimate and personal approach, enabling photographers to capture raw and authentic moments and unravel the hidden narratives behind the poker-faced appearances seen on the runway that go beyond the rigid labels typically associated with fashion weeks. “Mobile photography has completely changed the world of photography. The fact that everyone can have a camera opens up so many doors for what you can capture and when you can capture it,” shared Aria ShahrokhshahI, “What impresses me most about the TECNO CAMON 20 Series is all of the different features you can have access to on the camera. It gives you loads of control over it, which is quite unique on a mobile. It’s really unique to find a mobile phone with this much versatility and control.”

By merging fashion and technology, this collaboration opens doors for new possibilities and redefines the boundaries of visual storytelling in the fashion world, encouraging everyone to explore new realms of creativity and expression.

About TECNO

