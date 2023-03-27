TECNO and MTN partner to bring lightning-fast internet speeds to Nigerian customers

The younger generation is known for their high energy and active lifestyle, making them the perfect fit for the fast-paced world of the 21st century. TECNO, a leading smartphone brand, knows how important it is to keep up with the latest trends and advancements. That’s why they’ve gone above and beyond to empower their users by launching the new Spark 10 devices with a 5G network powered by MTN.

This exciting new addition means that TECNO users can now enjoy lightning-fast internet speeds and seamless connectivity, whether streaming their favourite shows, playing online games, or staying connected with friends and family. So if you’re ready to take your smartphone experience to the next level, the TECNO Spark 10 with 5G is the perfect choice.

The Spark 10 series was launched on the 23rd of March at an exquisite event at The Jewel Aeida Lekki. This event had in attendance top officials of both TECNO and major partner MTN, with other tech influencers and celebrities from all walks of life. This event showcased the device as the first amongst its peers. The amazing speed ensures no lag in its user experience, and the camera with the design are amazing features to be desired in every device. All of these features may have been watered down without an efficient network to power the functionality, but the 5G network from MTN ensures that there is a smooth user experience.

Speaking at the event, the marketing manager of TECNO Mobile Nigeria reiterated the brand’s commitment to stop at nothing to empower its young and emerging users. He went ahead to state that two things ensure that the promise is kept for this device: first, the design and the functionality of the device, and the second one is the partnership with MTN which would empower this device with lightning network speed.

MTN’s Marketing Manager, said, “the future is here, and it’s faster than ever before! That’s why we’re thrilled to team up with TECNO to bring the power of 5G technology to our valued customers. With this cutting-edge network, Spark 10 users can wave goodbye to frustrating buffering and y’ello to seamless streaming, empowering them to do more, be more, and achieve so much more.”

If you’re searching for a high-quality, affordable smartphone that delivers lightning-fast connectivity and reliable performance, look no further than TECNO’s latest partnership with MTN! With this exciting collaboration, customers can now enjoy a range of benefits, including access to the latest TECNO smartphones, like the Spark 10, at competitive prices. With MTN’s extensive network coverage across Nigeria, you can count on reliable and speedy internet connections when needed. And the best part? Customers who activate their new TECNO Spark 10 5G can also enjoy a special offer of 5GB of data on activation and 11GB monthly for 3 months on selected data purchases.

We can safely say welcome to the future with all that has been said and done. This is the new speed of light. So, you can enjoy this new dispensation when you walk into a TECNO-authorised store, get the new Spark 10 series, and enjoy free data from MTN. You can get more details on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.