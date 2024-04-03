Taxtech® admits Joshua Oladunjoye into partnership

Joshua Oladunjoye, the current Chief Technology Officer at Taxaide Technologies Ltd (Taxtech®), has been admitted into the Company’s Partnership. The elevation, which took effect on Monday, April 1, 2024, will see Joshua taking on greater roles in the development of the Company’s business, aside his current core Products and Projects development functions.

Known for its technology-cutting solutions in tax processes automation, payments, data processing, logistics management and human resource assessments, Taxtech®, formed in 2015, saw Joshua joining its reins as an Associate in March 2018 and rising through its ranks.

Speaking on Joshua’s elevation, Managing Partner at Taxtech®, Bidemi Olumide, expressed: “I am elated at continuing to acknowledge Joshua’s brillance, hardwork, foresight, commitment, and perseverance; all of which has led to his Partnership admission. Believe me when I say it is great to have watched him grow from an Associate to a Partner. I look forward, eargerly so, to witnessing the greater milestones that awaits him and Taxtech®.”

Commenting on his elevation, Joshua remarks “I am truly honored on my Partnership admission, especially at such a pivotal moment in Taxtech®’s journey. With the urgent need and increasing demand for solutions that we provide at Taxtech®, my team and I will continue to serve as a breath of fresh air in effective innovations for our numerous Clients. I look forward to collaborating with the Partnership ecosystem at TGroup® to continue to enhance automation of processes with effectiveness and efficiency across the global business environment.”

Taxtech®, with three divisions in Process Automation Services, Data Protection Services and Cybersecurity Services, are the owners of such products a TPay®, TBook®, iDAP® and the developers of Municipal Revenue Management Systems as YabaPay® and OredoPay®.