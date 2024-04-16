Suretree’s nairaCompare wins SME IT service provider award at 2024 Nigeria national SME business awards

Suretree, a leading financial technology company in Nigeria, today announced that its flagship product, nairaCompare, has been awarded the SME IT Service Provider Award at the 4th Nigeria National SME Business Awards (NNBSA) 2024, held on April 11th, 2024. This prestigious accolade recognizes nairaCompare’s commitment to enhancing economic growth and financial inclusion for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria through innovative digital solutions.

The NNBSA 2024 award ceremony was organized by the Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON) in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment (MCCTI). It celebrated the achievements of outstanding SMEs and individuals who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the MSME sector in Nigeria.

“We are honoured and humbled to receive the SME IT Service Provider Award at the NNBSA 2024,” said Achia, Head of Growth at Suretree. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in developing innovative solutions like nairaCompare that truly empower SMEs to thrive in the Nigerian market.”

nairaCompare is Suretree’s digital financial marketplace that enables individuals and SMEs to easily compare a wide range of products from different financial institutions. The platform also provides valuable content to help SMEs navigate the ever-changing business landscape in Nigeria. By leveraging technology, nairaCompare aims to bridge the financial inclusion gap and support the growth of the MSME sector, which is the backbone of the Nigerian economy.

“Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the lifeblood of the Nigerian economy, contributing significantly to job creation, innovation, and economic diversification,” said Achia. “However, many SMEs in Nigeria face significant challenges in accessing affordable financing and navigating the complex financial landscape. This is where nairaCompare comes in to provide a seamless solution.”

nairaCompare’s innovative platform allows SMEs to easily compare loan offers from multiple lenders, including banks, microfinance institutions, and alternative lending providers. By aggregating a wide range of lending options, the platform empowers SMEs to make informed decisions and access the financing that best suits their business needs.

While nairaCompare excels at empowering SMEs with loan comparisons, its functionalities extend far beyond that. The platform functions as a one-stop financial marketplace, enabling users to discover competitive personal loans, and savings products, and explore investment opportunities tailored to their risk tolerance and financial goals.

Additionally, nairaCompare provides educational resources and industry insights to help individuals and SMEs strengthen their financial literacy and operational efficiency.

“This award is just the beginning for nairaCompare,” Achia added. “We remain committed to developing more innovative solutions that will further enhance economic growth and financial inclusion for individuals and SMEs in Nigeria. We are excited to continue our journey of empowering Nigerians and contributing to the overall development of the MSME sector.”

To learn more about nairaCompare, visit nairacompare.ng.