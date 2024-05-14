Stuck Waiting on Payments? Zitra Offers Solutions for Smoother Business Growth



Zitra understands the challenges small businesses face. One of the biggest hurdles can be cash flow. You deliver your product or service, but your customer takes weeks or even months to pay. This gap between providing a service and receiving payment can stifle your growth and limit your ability to take on new opportunities.

At Zitra, we offer two innovative solutions specifically designed to help small businesses bridge this cash flow gap: Invoice Discounting and LPO Financing.

Invoice Discounting: Turn Unpaid Invoices into Working Capital

Imagine this: You’ve completed a project and sent your invoice to a client. However, you know it will be 60 days before they pay. With invoice discounting, you don’t have to wait! Zitra will purchase your outstanding invoice at a discounted rate, providing you with immediate access to a significant portion of the invoice value. This frees up cash to cover expenses, invest in inventory, or take on new projects.

Here’s how it works:

1. You send your invoice to Zitra.

2. We review the invoice, verify its genuineness and your customer’s creditworthiness.

3. Once approved, we advance you a percentage (usually 70%) of the invoice value.

4. Your customer can make payment directly to Zitra or you can make payment to us once payment is received.

5. If your customer makes payment to us, once we receive it, we deduct our fee and loan principal amount. Then remit the remaining balance to you.

LPO Financing: Get Funded for Large Purchase Orders

Did you land a big contract but lack the upfront capital to fulfill it? LPO financing can help! With this option, Zitra provides financing based on a confirmed purchase order (LPO) issued by a reputable company.

Here’s the benefit:

• You receive the funds needed to purchase materials or supplies to complete the project.

• You can take on larger contracts and grow your business without worrying about upfront costs.

Both invoice discounting and LPO financing offer short-term solutions to bridge your cash flow gaps. They are a great alternative to traditional loans, as they don’t require collateral and often have faster approval times.

