Stones & Bones: Pepsi, Hard Rock Cafe Hosts Top Musical Event In Lagos

The No.1 entertainment brand, Pepsi, in collaboration with Hard Rock Cafe has hosted one of the topmost events as the South-african music legends, Stones & Bones treated Lagosians to a remarkable Afro and High-life musical performance.

The highlight of the 4-day event which happened at Hard Rock Cafe and Shiro in Oniru, Lagos was how the Pepsi brand ensured maximum refreshment for the attendees who came to witness the music prowess of Stones & Bones.

According to the General Manager of Marketing, Segun Ogunleye, the Pepsi brand is known for its deep interest in bringing premium entertainment and refreshment to people, hence why the brand brought its A-game to the musical event at Hard Rock Cafe and Shiro as it is expected.

On her part, the Sales and Marketing Manager of Hard Rock Cafe, Nseobong Mbebeng re-affirmed that the Stones & Bones visit to Lagos was a successful one, recounting that to the full-enjoyment of Lagosians, the remarkable event happened for 4-days.

“The visit kick-started with the first show which was on Friday, the 28th of October. After Dark Friday with Chiby. Second day was at Shiro ft Spektrum. Day 3 was Any Given Sunday and the last day was at Obi’s House on the 31st of October. The show was fun and had everyone partying to the fullest. Being Stone and Bone’s first time in Nigeria, they were so happy to perform here and in their words, “Nigeria is a beautiful country and would love to see us(Nigerians) again”. – Nseobong said

She added that Hard Rock Cafe and Shiro are glad to have partnered with the No.1 pop culture brand, Pepsi, on Stones & Bones Live In Lagos, saying that Hard Rock Cafe wishes to work together again on more exciting events in the future.