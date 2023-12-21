Staying healthy is not seasonal

Undoubtedly, health is paramount regardless of tribe, profession or status! Whether running a business, raising a family, starting a new job or succeeding at anything, you require a sound mind and good health. WHO defines health as complete physical, mental, and social well-being, not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.

The recent economic outlook may make it twice as difficult to keep up with this definition. Goals, bills, and responsibilities are staring you in the face, but the economy tells you to try again later. Would it even be a good time to consider health insurance for your family or employees? That is the least of your worries! Well, it shouldn’t be!

There are two sides to a coin, look at it this way:

Mr Tunde’s business had it tough at the beginning of the year, but new business opportunities surfaced later in the year. Unfortunately, he did not have the funds to seize the opportunity because he spent his savings treating a serious illness two months ago. No, he did not have health insurance, he thought it a great expense at the beginning of the year, considering how difficult things were.

Ada heads the HR department at Bidenx International. The company has had to cut down on many expenses because of tough times, so when she was approached about health insurance plans, she found herself in a tough spot. After 2 weeks of brainstorming with her team, they agreed to replace health insurance for staff members with another yearly expense pending when the business starts to boom again.

Tough times never last, but tough people do! At Total Health Trust, we have health plans for SMEs, MEs and large corporate organisations that are tailored to suit their health and financial needs.

Between these carefully thought-out Total Health Trust health plans lies a perfect health plan for you:

Managed care health plan, a model better suited to corporate clients with low to medium budgets for employee healthcare programs.

Liberty Health Cover is a plan suited to companies with medium-to-high budgets for healthcare seeking access to robust and comprehensive medical benefits.

THT Select is a cost-effective fee-for-service plan that provides healthcare coverage to those who crave the flexibility of access to care.

