SIRF trains youths on digital skills

To reduce the poverty rate and unemployment in Nigeria, Still I Rise Foundation, a non-governmental organisation based in Abuja, in partnership with OG Capital Finance and Savemate Nigeria, has trained no less than 55 youths on digital skills.

According to the foundation, the training tagged: Digital Skills for Sustainable Livelihood, is an opportunity for youths to acquire relevant digital skills to help increase earning potential and possibly secure gainful employment.

The training happened in Lagos, Oyo, and Rivers states on Saturday 28 May with 56 participants in total.

During the training, facilitators trained the participants on Social media marketing, influencing, and content creation; mini-importation and dropshipping; Book-keeping/Financial Management for SMEs, and Cashback Online Systems with Savemate Nigeria.

The venue for the Lagos training was the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja while the Oyo training was held at the Subomi Balogun Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Ibadan. Both venues had 21 attendees each while the Rivers training held at Gold Rush Suites, Port Harcourt had 15 people in attendance.

“Trainees gained knowledge on the best practices on using social media to help their businesses stand out and get the right customers they need.”

The Chief Operating Officer/ Human Resource Officer, Hajaar Akaba, said the Foundation recognised the alarming rate of unemployment in Nigeria and believes the training would empower youths to gain relevant digital skills and enhance their entrepreneurship opportunities.

At SIRF, we believe that youths hold the keys to the nation’s success or otherwise and every investment in youth empowerment is worthwhile. About half of Nigeria’s youth population is battling unemployment while Nigeria holds the unenviable title of world poverty capital. SIRF is committed to empowering as many youths as possible with the support of well-meaning individuals and partners”

“To avert potential crises we are contributing to the development of our nation through this training because skills acquisition plays a critical role in alleviating the burden of unemployment and poverty.”

Akaba reiterated the commitment of the Foundation to youth development through many initiatives and projects.

Still I Rise Foundation was established in 2020 by Chiedu Chiadika and it focuses on social-economic empowerment with emphasis on education, food support, business support, and financial stability for widows, orphans, and youths in Nigeria. The foundation has been able to impact more than 500 lives through many projects and initiatives. SIRF operates in 11 states and seeks to expand its reach in earnest.