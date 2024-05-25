Botox: Shaffy Yaqubi Discusses Ethics and Limits

I have yet to meet a person who is happy with their nose. We have all been there. Standing in front of the mirror and wondering if we could fix that crooked smile or hide those tiny wrinkles underneath our eyes. The oh-so-perfect social media world has pushed us all to question our looks. However, the real question is, where does this stop? Do we ever get satisfied with our looks? Does one procedure suffice the human heart or is it a never-ending quest to look perfect?

Here, Shaffy Yaqubi puts our apprehensions to rest while he discusses ethical considerations in Botox treatments and the limits one needs to place while dealing with cosmetic treatments. Shaffy Yaqubi has a striking background in biomedical sciences. He got his education from the renowned London Medical School in the UK. He has also trained the UK’s multiple NHS and private medical clinic staff.

Ethical Considerations in Aesthetic Treatments

While one may be brilliant in their skill, there are certain ethical and legal constraints to be aware of when working in a particular field. The same is the case with the cosmetic industry. Shaffy Yaqubi discussed how it is essential to keep in mind the following ethical considerations when administering Botox:

Allow the client to make an informed choice: Shaffy Yaqubi mentions that aestheticians must allow their patients to make a well-informed decision. This includes not withholding any information that may negatively affect their treatment choice. He guided the benefits, risks, and alternatives that may be less invasive. Aestheticians are ethically required to provide a holistic solution to the client’s ordeal while prioritising the client’s well-being.

Shaffy Yaqubi mentions that aestheticians must allow their patients to make a well-informed decision. This includes not withholding any information that may negatively affect their treatment choice. He guided the benefits, risks, and alternatives that may be less invasive. Aestheticians are ethically required to provide a holistic solution to the client’s ordeal while prioritising the client’s well-being. Maintaining Patient Privacy: The medical profession is critical of patient information. Even though sharing patient data without consent is illegal, an aesthetician should also be wary of sharing minor details. These can include information shared in initial client meetings. Moreover, the aesthetician should always obtain consent before using client pictures for marketing and promotional purposes.

Shaffy Yaqubi with Igneus Terrenus from Mantel Network at a recent event. (Picture taken from Instagram)

Where Should One Draw the Line?

Being an aesthetician is a gratifying yet challenging profession, opines Shaffy Yaqubi. While it may seem easy-breezy, one must strike a fine balance when consulting clients. One huge debate surrounding this field is the conflict between can and should. Shaffy Yaqubi explains this and asks if a client can get aesthetic treatment, does it mean they should?

Aestheticians must know how to manoeuvre such a discussion ethically without pushing their own ideas onto the client. They must also know that certain conditions do not require cosmetic treatments, such as Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), where one needs to deal with one’s low self-esteem rather than cosmetic changes. A medical professional has the patient’s welfare as their top priority, even if sometimes it means disagreeing with their ideas and proposing better and alternative solutions.

Conclusion:

The aesthetic industry is expanding rapidly every year. Shaffy Yaqubi believes that while it is becoming a highly lucrative field, aestheticians must set ethical boundaries when performing cosmetic surgeries. He adds that upholding ethical standards can be a make-or-break factor for your practice. It is best to have detailed knowledge of the consequences of such situations and exercise caution beforehand.