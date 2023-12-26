SGORL donates aiding devices to blind children in Lagos, Nigeria

Living with a vision impairment in a sighted world can be difficult and overwhelming at times. The future can seem frightening and having a vision impairment can be a lot for children to deal with, particularly whilst they are steering the normal life hurdles.

On December 19, 2023, Sterling Global Oil Resources Ltd. (SGORL) organised an event themed ‘A Ray of Hope’ at Agbowa Model School, Ikorodu, Lagos State. At the event, guide canes, tape recorders, writing frames, styluses and carbon papers were distributed to the blind children between 7-17 age group.

Dignitaries present at the event were Dr. Mrs. Abimbola Abolarin – Director, Special Education, Ministry of Education, Lagos State, Mr. Adejuwo Azeez – Director, Special Education Counselling, Ministry of Education, Lagos State, Alhaja Adebanjo A. – Senior Principal, Agbowa Model School, Ikorodu, Ministry of Education, Lagos State and Mrs. Ogun O. – Principal Agbowa Senior Model School, Ikorodu, Ministry of Education, Lagos State.

In her speech, Dr. Mrs. Abimbola Abolarin – Director, Special Education, Ministry of Education, Lagos State, said, ‘It is now easy to grasp the spectrum of visual impairment and common delusions and stigmas around sight loss. Although these children are faced with a puzzling array of perceptions, our love and support can create a safe and nurturing path for them to follow. We are grateful to SGORL for providing these blind children with guide canes, tape recorders, writing frames, and styluses. These resources can assist them to move independently, engage in learning, and express themselves creatively.’

Surviving with a vision damage can be challenging and requires jumping over countless number of obstacles, but it can also be truly wonderful and rewarding as life can be seen from a different perspective. Sound and touch take on new meaning when sight is severely restricted or nonexistent. But if given a chance, these blind children can participate and learn right alongside their sighted peers.

Alhaja Adebanjo A. – Senior Principal, Agbowa Model School, Ikorodu, Ministry of Education, Lagos State, expressed, ‘Reducing childhood blindness is possible, being either preventable or treatable. There is hope for childhood blindness. This initiative of SGORL is all-encompassing, a gesture of generosity. It aims to bridge the gap between the haves and the have-nots in humanity through its compassionate interventions.’

Children having a disability is a learning curve. SGORL envisions a world where blind children will achieve their full potential and contribute to societal increase. The company is dedicated to supporting these extraordinary children to develop their individual strengths while compensating for limitations.