Seven-Up Bottling Company & Eat’N’Go partners to bring wholesome experience to customers

In an exciting turn of events, frontline manufacturer of drinks in Nigeria, Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) has announced its collaboration with Eat’N’Go Africa Limited, the master franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Yoghurt and market leader in the quick service restaurant sector in Nigeria. This partnership is aimed at bringing an all-in-one experience to customers across the country.

The collaboration will enable the availability of SBC’s signature drinks such as Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, Teem, Mountain Dew, Rockstar Energy Drink, Lipton Ice Tea, Supa Komando Energy Drink, H2Oh and Aquafina premium drinking water in 175 Eat’N’Go outlets in the country. Following this development, customers will be able to purchase their favorite drinks alongside the menu items at Eat’N’Go, starting from April 6,2023.

The partnership tagged “Confam Collabo” stems from SBC’s expertise and reputation in producing and serving Nigerians refreshing and unique beverage options since 1960, even as Eat’N’Go is reputable for providing customers tasty and convenient meals that can be enjoyed on-the-go.

Reflecting on the shared commitment to provide a better dining experience for their customers, the General Manager, Marketing SBC, Segun Ogunleye, said “We are elated to partner with Eat’N’Go because we believe our beverages will complement the delicious menu offerings at Eat’N’Go outlets, giving our customers an wholesome experience.”

“We are excited to have this Collabo as two renowned consumer-centric brands are coming together to give Nigerians value, more refreshment and nutrition. This partnership is indeed the Confam Collabo we have all been waiting for”. With this Collabo, customers will continue to enjoy the Confam enjoyment from the combination of Domino’s Pizza and Pepsi as well as other refreshing food, drinks and treat combos with Coldstone and Pinkberry” Ogunleye Said.

Speaking at the launch, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Eat‘N’Go Africa, Mr. Patrick McMichael, who expressed excitement about the partnership, said the collaboration is a “win-win” for all the customers. In his words, “By teaming up with SBC, we can offer our customers a wider range of beverage options as we both leverage our strengths to provide our customers a complete package.”

“As an organization, Eat’N’Go is driven by the passion to give customers the best flavour choices and best products, hence, we continuously explore innovative ways to keep improving on our menu offerings. This Confam Collabo is a testament to our appetite to continue to focus on our customers.”

About Eat’N’Go

Eat’N’Go is Africa’s master franchisee for the Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brands in Nigeria. Renowned for being a master deliverer of high-quality food & services, Eat’N’Go has established over 200 stores across Africa. The company continues to expand its presence in key markets by focusing company goals with new strategic development goals and has a target to increase its footprints across the markets in which the group operates. Eat’N’Go is dedicated to bringing the best global food brands and concepts to Nigeria and Africa at large.

About Seven Up Bottling Company

Seven-Up Bottling Company Ltd is a leading soft drinks manufacturer headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. Its range of products includes Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, Teem, Mountain dew, Rockstar Energy Drink, Lipton Ice Tea, Supa Komando Energy Drink, H2Oh and Aquafina premium drinking water.